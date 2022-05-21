Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    GBSHSE 12th Result 2022: 92.66% Students Pass, Know Goa Board Class 12 Result Toppers and Statistics Here

    The Goa board class 12 results has been announced today. Students can check the GBSHSE HSSC 2022 result on the official website of the board - results.gbshsegoa.net. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Published On: May 21, 2022 18:18 IST
    GBSHSE 12th Result 2022

    GBSHSE 12th Result 2022, Goa Board Class 12th Toppers List: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board result for Arts, Science and Commerce today on 21st May 2022.  Students can download their Goa Board 12th mark sheets by using their seat number in the login window. 

    As per media reports, this year, the overall pass percentage in Goa Board 12th result has been recorded at 92.66 percent. A total of 18112 students have appeared for the exam out of which 16783 have passed the examination in the exam. 

    Over 18 lakh candidates can check their GBSHSE 12th results today on the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.gov.in. The Goa HSSC exanimation was held in two terms. The first term test was held from 1st December 2021 to 11th January 2022, while the second term exam was held from 5th to 23rd April 2022. 

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

    As per reports by media, this year girls have overpowered the boys. 94.58 percent girls have passed the examination and 90.66% boys have passed the exam. Talking about stream-wise pass percentage, in Science 93.95 percent students have qualified whereas in Arts and Commerce - 95.68 percent and 95.71 percent students have passed in the exam respectively. 

    Goa Board HSSC Topper's List 2022 

    Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa 12th toppers list 2022 tomorrow. The Goa Board HSSC topper list 2022 will be published online on gbshse.gov.in. The board will release the HSSC toppers list along with Goa's 12th result 2022. Last year, the board did not release the Goa board topper's list because the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. 

    GBSHSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per reports, this year, a total of 18,201 students appeared for the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female students. Last year in 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for Goa HSSC examinations. The overall pass percentage recorded was 99.40%, of which Science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69%, commerce at 99.66%, and arts at 99.39%. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51%. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages - 

    Years

    No. of students appeared

    Overall % Percentage

    Pass % - Girls

    Pass % - Boys

    2020

    18,121

    89.27%

    90.94%,

    87.43%

    2019

    17,893

    89.59

    91.97

    86.91

    2018

    17739

    85.84

    87.41

    80.13

    2017

    16,901

    88.77

    90.68

    86.69

    2016

    17,000

    95.52

    93

    92

    Also Read: Goa HSSC Result 2022 Announced: Official Website Down, Know Alternative Websites to Check GBSHSE Results Here

