GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Goa Board 12th Results to be Declared on 21st May at gbshse.info

Goa HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting the minds of thousands of students at ease, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed the Goa HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time. As per the official announcement the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 for HSSC Exam will be declared on the 21st May 2022 - Saturday. The declaration of Goa HSSC Result 2022 comes following a month-long evaluation and checking process in which answer sheets of Class 12 students were assessed by the students. The news about the declaration of Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been confirmed by GBSHSE Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye.

Now, with the Goa 12th Result Data Ready, the GBSHSE will formally announce the HSSC Results online on its official website - gbshse.info. Once declared, students will also get direct access to Goa Class 12 Results 2022 online via the direct links placed below. Until then, students can bookmark the below-listed page to get regular updates about Goa HSSC Results by registering themselves.

Goa HSSC (Class 12) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available on 21st May)

General and Vocational Stream Results Expected At the Same Time

Local media reports coming from the Alto Betim office of the Goa Board have hinted that the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared for both General as well as Vocational streams. Under the General stream, Goa Board will announce Class 12 Results for all three streams i.e., arts, commerce and science. In addition to this, the GBSHSE is also expected to declare the vocational stream results also for students who were enrolled for different skill-based training subjects at the same time.

Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Final Result with Term 1 and Term 2 Exam Marks

The Goa Class 12 Results 2022 are declared by the board on Saturday are the final results which are based on the marks secured by students in both the term exams. For the 2022 session, owing to the impact of the pandemic, the Goa Board had conducted the HSSC Exam in two Terms.

Earlier last week, the Board announced Term 1 Results for Goa Board and made the marks available for the same to the schools for tabulation purposes. Following this, now the board has also completed the evaluation for the Term 2 Exam which was held from 5th to 23rd April for General Stream students and 6th to 22nd April for vocational stream students. The GSBHSE HSSC Result 2022 scheduled to be announced on 21st May will final result and a combined mark sheet, for both term 1 and term 2 exams, will be issued by the board to the students.

