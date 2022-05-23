GCET 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till 10 June at goacet.in

GCET 2022: As per the latest updates, The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has started the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 registration process. Interested candidates can visit the official website - goacet.in to apply for GCET. They can apply for the entrance exam till 10th June 2022. This year, the Goa CET exam is scheduled to take place on 11th and 12th July 2022. Candidates should note that only those aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state of Goa need to appear for GCET 2022.

GCET 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

GCET 2022 Application Form

The Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 application process includes registration, filling out the online form, uploading documents and payment process. Candidates can apply on the official website - goacet.in. On the home page, click on register and register with a valid email address. Then, login using the registered email id. Fill in the application form and pay the application fees. Then, opt for the exam centre. GCET 2022 registration requires submitting the payment of Rs 2,000 through online banking, credit/debit card or UPI.

GCET 2022 Admit Card

Applicants will be able to download their Goa CET admit card through login credentials after selecting the exam city. It is important to remember that candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of the exams along with any one valid government issued photo identity card such as Voter ID, Adhar Card, Driving License, Passport, HS School ID or HSSC exam hall ticket.

About Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET)

GCET 2022 will be conducted on 11th and 12th July 2022. There will be three exams including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. GCET 2022 Physics exam will be held on 11th July 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The Chemistry exam will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm. Lastly, the Mathematics exam will be conducted on 12th July 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. DTE, Goa conducts GCET exam every year for the admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutions.

