GCET 2023 Registration Commence at goacet.in, Know How to Apply Here

GCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has commenced the registration process for the Goa Common Entrance Test from today, April 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying to get admission into various professional degrees i.e. engineering and pharmacy programmes can fill out the registration form through the official website - goacet.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit their applications is April 20, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the GCET exam on May 13 and 14, 2023, with a duration of two hours.

GCET 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the details given in the information bulletin, candidates appearing for the Goa Common Entrance Test 2023 can check the examination date and time in the table given below.

Subjects Date Time Physics May 13, 2023 10 am to 12 pm Chemistry May 13, 2023 2 pm to 4 pm Mathematics May 14, 2023 10 am to 12 pm

How to apply for GCET 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa GCET- goacet.in

Step 2: Enter all the necessary details to register

Step 3: Login using new generated credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Now, fill out the required details as mentioned in the Goa GCET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents i.e. photograph, signature, etc

Step 6: Make the online payment of the specified registration fee and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and print the hardcopy for future reference

