Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths and Glamourised Lies, K. Siddhartha’s New Book To Be Launched on Feb 13

K. Siddhartha's new book - Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths & Glamourised Lies, which explores many myths, untruthful truths and presents a perspective not known and experienced will be launched on February 13, 2023. The book will be launched at Deputy Chairman Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The book launch event will be held from 4 to 7 PM. The event will be graced by the presence of General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & also for Road Transport & Highways.

The book Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths & Glamourised Lies content also includes writings from the best minds of India. These think tanks have exposed glistering lies and have tried to unravel all underlying agendas and policies that have not been known till now.

About Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths & Glamourised Lies

As per the author, the book exposes the sugar-coated imperative truths and includes topics that have been picked up for the first time. Some of the topics are - From Bharat To India, Identity Geopolitics and Fault Lines of Breaking India, Geopolitics of Rare Earth Elements, Future of space and its politics, Politics and Economics of Climate Change, Geopolitics of Energy, Space-Future Strategy and Politics. The author tries to showcase how false information is being spread.

Author and Think Tanks Who Contributed In Geopolitics Redefined: Punctured Truths & Glamourised Lies

Along with K. Siddhartha (Earth Scientist, Strategic Thinker & Advisor to Governments Author of 45 Books & Mentor of 1600+ Civil Servants), some industry experts also contributed their suggestions and ideas on specific issues are - Pradeep Kapur (IFS 1979 batch former Ambassador to China, Diplomat and Bestselling Author), Anil Chopra (Indian Air Force Retd. Air Marshal, DG of Centre of Air Power Studies), Dr. Saptarishi Basu (Maritime Engineer and Scholar of repute on geopolitics, Psychology, Conflicts), Ankush Bhandari (IT professional, US based political Activist and Author), Naleen Chandra (Aerospace Engineer, Author and Entrepreneur), Dr. S. Mukherjee (Geographer and Author of 12 Books on Economy, Geography), and Dr. Ankit Shah (Chartered Accountant & a Qualified Company Secretary, a keen Observer of Foreign Policy & Security for the Indian Subcontinent).

