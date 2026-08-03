GGU Merit List 2026 Released at ggu.ac.in, Download Course Wise Merit List PDF Here
GGU CUET UG Merit List 2026 is out, check and download the GGU Merit List 2026 for CUET UG and PG courses at ggu.ac.in. Check complete details below.
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, GGU, has released the course-wise merit lists along with the admission notifications for the current academic year 2026–27. Students can check and download the provisional merit list PDFs directly from the official website of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya ggu.ac.in. Check out the steps to download the Merit list 2026.
How to Download CUET 2026 Merit List
- Visit the official website of GGU.
- On the homepage, navigate to the Admissions section.
- Select for CUET UG or CUET PG 2026 Merit List depending on your course.
- Find your desired department or course link.
- Click and download the PDF file.
- Search your application or roll number inside the PDF document.
Check Direct Link:
What After the GGU Merit List 2026 Released
Students can log in to the GGU Samarth Portal to view your offer letter. After that, pay the admission fee online before the deadline. Keep your original documents and certificates of class 10th, 12th, CUET scorecard, and category certificate handy for physical verification of the documents.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.