GIBS BBA 2023: Application Commence, Check Last Date to Apply

GIBS Admissions 2023: The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore has started the admission process for the full-time Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) 2023 programme. Those interested candidates who are eligible to get admission into GIBS Bangalore can apply for the BBA programme through the official website - gibs.edu.in. GIBS Bangalore also announced that January 10, 2023, will be the last date for submission of the BBA programme application form.

GIBS Bangalore BBA Application Form - Direct Link (Click Here)

The BBA programme at GIBS Bangalore offers various specializations including, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, and Financial Management. As per the recent updates, before filling out the GIBS BBA application form, candidates are advised to go through all the important details mentioned in the GIBS Bangalore BBA admission application notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria for GIBS BBA 2023

According to the official notification released, candidates who are eligible to get admission into GIBS BBA 2023 should have completed their Class 12th or any equivalent from a recognized board or council. Candidates who are appearing in their PUC/ Class 12th / or +2 are also eligible.

GIBS Bangalore BBA 2023 Application Fees & Mode

Candidates who are applying to get admission into the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) BBA programme are required to pay Rs 500 as the application form fee. As per the official notification released, candidates can fill out the admission application form either online or offline mode till January 10, 2023.

GIBS Bangalore BBA 2023 Programme Fees and Duration

The programme fees and the duration for the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at GIBS Bangalore are mentioned below.

Programme Name Programme Fees Total Duration Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) INR 4.60 lakhs 3 Years

GIBS Bangalore BBA 2023 Admission Process

Those interested candidates who meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the BBA programme at GIBS Bangalore are required to fill the GIBS Bangalore application form and attach the necessary documents. As per the recent updates, once the GIBS BBA 2023 application form has been submitted, a panel will get in touch with the student within 48 hours to complete the further admission process.