GIM Placement 2022: Highest Salary Package Rs. 55 lakhs at Microsoft

GIM Placement 2022: Goa Institute of Management (GIM) conducted its placement program for students of PGDM courses of the 2021-23 batch. According to the placement data provided, one of the students was offered the highest salary package of Rs. 55 lakhs.

As per the official reports, the average CTC for the PGDM courses in the current placement program is Rs.14.66 LPA. In Big Data Analytics Programme (BDA), the highest and average CTC earned by students till now is 40.2 LPA and 17.2 LPA respectively whereas a student grabbed Rs. 29 lakhs salary package in the Healthcare Management (HCM) programme.

GIM Highest Package Offer

Top leading software company Microsoft has provided the highest remuneration of Rs. 55 lakhs to Harshita Banthia. Previously, she has work as a software development engineer in Pune before her joining Microsoft company.

A public notification released by GIM stated that Harshita Banthia completed Engineering in Computer Science from Chattisgarh following which she secured admission at GIM.

Increase in Placement Offers

The director at GIM expressed that the Goa Institute has always excelled in the education sector in order to fulfill students' requirements. Moreover, the students are being encouraged to do more in their career paths and take a progressive approach toward life.

Furthermore, there has been a notably significant amount of growth in the student's portfolio as well as the number of placements in 2022. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, GIM was able to attain the 36th position in the management category. In recent years, 407 students got placed with an average salary of Rs. 10 lakhs.

Several prominent companies participated in the GIM Placement Programme 2022 such as Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Reliance Industries Limited, Asian Paints, Arcesium, Polycab, Signify, Optum, and GEP, and gave recruitment in different sectors like IT, Logistics, Manufacturing, EdTech, Insurance, etc.

Also Read: DU UG 2022: Around 1,700 Candidates Admitted in Spot Round 2 Allotment