GIM Placements 2022: Highest International Package of Rs 60.4 LPA, Get Placement Details Here

GIM Placements 2022: The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has completed the final placement programme for the PGDM students as well as those students who pursued and students of the Big Data Analytics programme at GIM. The flagship PGDM course offered at GIM has observed a record of 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2021-23.

As per the GIM announcement, two students were offered the highest international package of Rs 60.4 LPA whereas the highest domestic package was Rs 55 LPA this year. There was a significant increase of 20 per cent as compared to last year's placement report of GIM.

Top Recruiters at GIM Placement 2022

The placement report of GIM 2022 mentions that this year, prominent hiring companies took part in the placement event and offered good packages to various students of GIM. These recruiting firms include Microsoft providing roles in program management along with multiple other companies like Bain & Co, Reliance Industries, CRIF and also the Fin-Tech innovator D E Shaw offering roles like consulting, analytics and management trainee.

GIM Placement 2022 Highlights

The placements had a 20% increase in the average CTC as compared to 2021. Moreover, the highest CTC at the domestic level stood at Rs 55 LPA and the average CTC was at Rs 14.6 LPA.

Big Data Analytics (BDA) course offered by GIM has also successfully conducted 100 per cent placements by joining hands with prominent recruiting partners such as Amazon, HDFC, Flipkart, CRIF, Lowe's Inc. and the Trident Group. According to the department-wise placements, employment was provided in different areas like FMCG, IT etc., with roles offered like product manager, data analyst, data scientist, data architect, research analyst, business analyst, etc.

The ongoing placements for the students of the Healthcare Management programme are also progressively moving toward completion. Reportedly, two students have seen the highest international offer of Rs 60.4 LPA by Shalina Healthcare whereas the highest domestic offer of Rs 29.13 LPA by Johnson & Johnson respectively.

