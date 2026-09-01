“I Have To Do It For My Parents”: Girl Writes NEET PG Exam With Teary Eyes As Parents Remain Missing After Nepal Floods
A girl appeared for NEET PG 2026 with tears in her eyes as her parents remained missing after the Nepal floods. Tanvi Annamdevara said she took the exam because she knew her father wanted her to appear, while she continues to hope for her parents’ safe return.
A girl appeared for the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 while her parents’ whereabouts remained unknown following the devastating floods in Nepal. Tanvi Annamdevara, in a recent Instagram post, shared how she had tears in her eyes for nearly half of the three-hour examination. She also recalled missing her mother, who would usually offer her dahi-shakkar (curd and sugar) before an important exam- a traditional Indian good-luck ritual.
Tanvi’s parents, Anagha Annamdevara, 49, and Venkatram Annamdevara, 52, were last contacted at 8:27 am on August 26. They were stationed near the Rasuwa Customs Office along the Nepal-Tibet border and were travelling as part of a 67-member pilgrimage group undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
“I Just Knew That My Dad Wants Me To Give NEET PG”
“I just knew that my dad wants me to give this exam and I have to do it for him, I have to do it for my parents,” Tanvi said, recalling the emotional challenge of sitting for the examination amid uncertainty about her parents.
She said that she spent around one and a half hours of the three-hour examination fighting back tears. For her, the most difficult part was not having her parents there to wish her luck before the exam.
“More than the exam, the most difficult part was, before the exam my mom would give me dahi shakkar (curd and sugar). In this exam, that didn’t happen,” Tanvi said.
“My dad would have wished me ‘best of luck, Tanvi’… they better come back,” she added.
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The group’s last known coordinates placed them between the border immigration centre and the Friendship Bridge, both of which have reportedly been severely damaged or destroyed by the floodwaters.
Tanvi also shared a photograph of her NEET PG admit card, which had been taken by her father. Recalling the significance of the picture, she said, “That made NEET PG so much more difficult.”
Despite the overwhelming circumstances, Tanvi went ahead with the examination, holding on to what she knew her parents would have wanted. She is now waiting and hoping for her parents to return home safely.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.