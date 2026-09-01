“I Have To Do It For My Parents”: Girl Writes NEET PG Exam With Teary Eyes As Parents Remain Missing After Nepal Floods

A girl appeared for the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 while her parents’ whereabouts remained unknown following the devastating floods in Nepal. Tanvi Annamdevara, in a recent Instagram post, shared how she had tears in her eyes for nearly half of the three-hour examination. She also recalled missing her mother, who would usually offer her dahi-shakkar (curd and sugar) before an important exam- a traditional Indian good-luck ritual.

Tanvi’s parents, Anagha Annamdevara, 49, and Venkatram Annamdevara, 52, were last contacted at 8:27 am on August 26. They were stationed near the Rasuwa Customs Office along the Nepal-Tibet border and were travelling as part of a 67-member pilgrimage group undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

“I Just Knew That My Dad Wants Me To Give NEET PG”

“I just knew that my dad wants me to give this exam and I have to do it for him, I have to do it for my parents,” Tanvi said, recalling the emotional challenge of sitting for the examination amid uncertainty about her parents.