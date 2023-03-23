GISA’s India Chapter to be Launched on March 29, Check Details Here

GISA (Global Independent Schools Association) - one of the world’s first representative bodies for private education is launching its India chapter on March 29, 2023, at the Virtual or Habitat Centre, New Delhi at 4 PM.

According to the notification issued, the association is working on attracting new members from around the world providing a platform to schools, educators, think tanks, government and other stakeholders to share with the government and schools critical issues such as education for all, access to resources, climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, peace, justice and more.

GISA Shaping the future

With the increase in globalization, the world as we know it today has shrunk making it one big interconnected family where the flow of ideas and people have become more accessible and faster.

GISA along with governments are working towards shaping the future and redefining the education sector founded by leaders of Independent School Groups. GISA members will conduct international and local debates through participation in the GISA Advocacy Initiatives, Global Alliances, Working Groups and Events.

Prominent Members of the Education Sector

GISA was founded with the aim to untie the Global Independent Education ecosystem around a common aspiration, share innovations and become a trusted partner to governments and global institutions. The founding members of GISA include leading names in K-12 independent education operators such as

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education

Sunny Varkey, Founder Chairman of GEMS Education

Nadim Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired Education

Frank Maassen, Group CEO of Cognita

Brian Rogove, Group CEO of XCL Education

Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education

The GISA Advisory Board consists of education and business luminaries from across the world such as Li Wei (IOE, UCL’s faculty of education Society), Areil Fiszbein (Inter-American dialogue), Antony Seldon, Emeritus Professor and Trevor Rowell (Council of British International Schools) providing valuable guidance on delivering.

GISA is currently in the process of identifying progressive school leaders/ schools to be a part of the inception team of GISA in India.