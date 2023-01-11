    GITAM GAT 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

    GITAM GAT Exam Dates 2023: Gandhi Institutes of Technology and Management (GITAM) has declared the GAT 2023 Exam Dates. The registration process has been started for GITAM Admission Test, GAT 2023. Candidates willing to register themselves must do the same on the official website i.e.  gat.gitam.edu. The admission dates have been announced separately for all programmes.

    Candidates must fill out the application form as per respective deadlines. Candidates who wish to apply for MBA Phase 1 must apply until February 1, 2023, while the last date for MBA phase 2 registration is March 1, 2023. However, the deadline for all programnmes of GAT Phase 1 is March 26, 2023.

    GITAM Admission Dates 2023

    Programme

    Last Date to Apply

    Exam Date

    Personal Interview and Counselling

    MBA Phase 1

    February 1, 2023,

    February 5,  2023 (Sunday)

    February 6,  2023

    MBA Phase 2

    March 1, 2023,

    March 5,  2023 (Sunday)

    March 6, 2023

    GAT All Programmes Phase 1

    March 26, 2023,

    March 31 to April 3,  2023

    (Friday to Monday)

    April 4 to April 5, 2023,

    All SC, ST, Divyang, and Scholarship candidates.

    April 6 to April 15, 2023,

    Rest all Applicants

    How to Apply for GITAM GAT 2023?

    GITAM is inviting applications for GAT 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website i.e. gat.gitam.edu. They can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gat.gitam.edu
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply now link
    • Step 3: Register by entering personal details
    • Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials
    • Step 5: Fill out GITAM Application form 2023
    • Step 6: Upload document and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    GITAM PI Centres 2023

    GITAM will conduct personal interviews (PI) before the counselling in the 3 campuses- GITAM Visakhapatnam will hold PI for UG, PG students in humanities, management, and law programmes. Whereas, GITAM Hyderabad and Bangalore campuses have scheduled interviews for UG and PG students in humanities course.

