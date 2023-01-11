GITAM GAT 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

GITAM GAT Exam Dates 2023: Gandhi Institutes of Technology and Management (GITAM) has declared the GAT 2023 Exam Dates. The registration process has been started for GITAM Admission Test, GAT 2023. Candidates willing to register themselves must do the same on the official website i.e. gat.gitam.edu. The admission dates have been announced separately for all programmes.

Candidates must fill out the application form as per respective deadlines. Candidates who wish to apply for MBA Phase 1 must apply until February 1, 2023, while the last date for MBA phase 2 registration is March 1, 2023. However, the deadline for all programnmes of GAT Phase 1 is March 26, 2023.

GITAM Admission Dates 2023

Programme Last Date to Apply Exam Date Personal Interview and Counselling MBA Phase 1 February 1, 2023, February 5, 2023 (Sunday) February 6, 2023 MBA Phase 2 March 1, 2023, March 5, 2023 (Sunday) March 6, 2023 GAT All Programmes Phase 1 March 26, 2023, March 31 to April 3, 2023 (Friday to Monday) April 4 to April 5, 2023, All SC, ST, Divyang, and Scholarship candidates. April 6 to April 15, 2023, Rest all Applicants

How to Apply for GITAM GAT 2023?

GITAM is inviting applications for GAT 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website i.e. gat.gitam.edu. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gat.gitam.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply now link

Step 3: Register by entering personal details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out GITAM Application form 2023

Step 6: Upload document and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

GITAM PI Centres 2023

GITAM will conduct personal interviews (PI) before the counselling in the 3 campuses- GITAM Visakhapatnam will hold PI for UG, PG students in humanities, management, and law programmes. Whereas, GITAM Hyderabad and Bangalore campuses have scheduled interviews for UG and PG students in humanities course.

