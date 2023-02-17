    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive Concluded on Feb 15, Check Details Here

    As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has concluded its campus placement drive event for Air India SATS and APTARA on February 15, 2023. Read more details here

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 18:36 IST
    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive
    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive

    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has concluded its campus placement drive event for Air India SATS and APTARA on February 15, 2023, at IGNOU headquarters in Delhi. According to some media reports, two companies i.e. Air India and APTARA recruited the students via a screening process. 

    According to some media reports, a total of 276 students participated in the recruitment process out of which AIR India SATS Pvt. Ltd. shortlisted 48 students after the completion of the interview rounds. Whereas, APTARA has not released the number of the students recruited by them. The reports also said that the representatives of both the companies i.e. AIR India SATS and APTARA addressed all the doubts or queries of the students related to the job description and employment.

    Check the Tweet Below:

