Goa Board 12th Result 2022: Check Minimum marks required to qualify HSSC Results

GBSHSE 12th Results 2022: When will the GBSHSE 12th Results 2022 be declared?

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Goa Board 12th Results 2022 on the official websote today. As per the details provided Goa board 12th Results will be declared on the official website by 5 PM. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by clicking on the result link which will be made live on the website of the board. Students can keep watching this space to get regular updates on the declaration of the Goa HSSC Results 2022.

Updated as on May 21, 2022 @ 3:46 PM

Goa State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the Goa Board 12th Results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students Today. According to officials, the Class 12 Goa Board Arts Commerce stream.

Students who have appeared for the Goa Board 12th examinations can check their results through the link available on the official website. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the GBSGSE 12th Results 2022.

GBSHSE 12the Minimum Marks

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the Goa Board class 12 exams shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are required to secure the minimum marks mentioned in order to be considered as qualified in the entrance examination. According to the marking scheme issued by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and separate in each subject.

Out of 80 marks in the theory exam students are required to secure 27 marks and in practicals students are required to secure a minimum of 7 marks in order to be considered as qualified.

GBSHSE 12th Grading System

Along with the marks secured by the students in each subject, the board will also mention the grade secured based on the overall percentage. As per the grading system followed by the officials the grades and percentage is provided below.

Marks Grade 90% & above A 80-89% B 70-79% C 60-69% D 50-59% E 40-49% F 30-29% G

What after GBSHSE 12th Results 2022

After the Goa HSSC Results 2022 are announced by the officials students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admission procedures. Students will be provided with the original certificates of the results based on which students will be able to spply for further admissions. The Board will also be issuing the notifiction for the Scrutiny and Compartmental exams soon.

