    Goa Board Again Revises GBSHSE Time Table 2022 for Term 2 Exam: Check Rescheduled Goa SSC, HSSC Date Sheet

    The GBSHSE exam date sheet has been revised again for classes 10th and 12th. This time, Goa board HSSC exams have been rescheduled to old dates. know details here 

    Created On: Mar 24, 2022 12:57 IST
    Modified on: Mar 24, 2022 13:00 IST

    Goa 10th and 12th Date Sheet

    Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2022: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has again revised the date sheet of Goa Board class 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022. According to the Goa Board notification, the exam dates of GBSHSE class 10th Mathematics subject and Everyday Mathematics have been revised to provide a preparation gap.  

    For GBSHSE class 12th exams, the board has again scheduled the Biology, Geology, Computer Science and Marathi language exams on their old dates. This will be the final GBSHSE date sheet and no further changes will be made. 

    Goa Board SSC Term 2 Revised Time Table 2022 term 2 (Final)

    As per the latest Goa Board notification, the exam dates of GBSHSE class 10 Mathematics subject and Everyday Mathematics have been changed to provide a preparation gap. Mathematics and everyday Mathematics exams which were scheduled to be held on 12th April have been rescheduled to 25th and 20th April respectively.

    GBSHSE Class 19th Date Sheet (Final)

    Final Revised Dates

    Subjects

    5th April 2022

    Data Processing (CWSN)

    6th April 2022

    Home Vegetable Garden

    7th April 2022

    Mathematics Level 2

    8th April 2022

    Fundamentals Of Bakery (2129) (CWSN)

    9th April 2022

    Third Language

    11th April 2022

    First Language

    13th April 2022

    Second Language: Hindi (1121)Second Language (CWSN): Functional HindiSecond Language Composite: Hindi-Sanskrit (1165-1163), Hindi Arabic (1165-1164)

    16th April 2022

    Social Science Paper 1History and Political Science

    18th April 2022

    Social Science Paper 2, Geographic and Economics

    19th April 2022

    NSQF subjects

    20th April 2022

    Tailoring and Cutting (E) (1174) (CWSN), Tailoring and Cutting (M) (1175) (CWSN)

    21st April 2022

    Science, General Science

    22nd April 2022

    Desk Top Publishing, Pre Vocational subjects

    23rd April 2022

    Basic Floriculture (E) (2053)

    25th April 2022

    Mathematics, Basic Cookery

    26th April 2022

    Drawing and Painting (1151) (CWSN)


    Goa Board HSSC Revised Time Table 2022 Term 2 (Final)

    For GBSHSE class 12 exams, the board has again scheduled the Biology, Geology, Computer Science and Marathi language exams on their old dates. The Biology and Geology exams will be held on 16th April instead of 8th April 2022. The Computer Science examination will be conducted on 19th April and the Marathi language 2 on 20th April 2022. 

    Goa Board Class 12th Date Sheet (Final)

    Final Revised Dates

    Subjects

    5th April 2022

    Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CWSN)

    6th April 2022

    English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Painting, Konkani Language II

    7th April 2022

    Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN)

    8th April 2022

    Political Science, Political Science (CWSN)

    9th April 2022

    Chemistry, Business Studies

    11th April 2022

    Secretarial Practice, Secretarial Practice (CWSN), Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics

    12th April 2022

    Psychology, Psychology (CWSN)

    13th April 2022

    Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN)

    16th April 2022

    Biology, Economics, Economics (CWSN), Geology

    18th April 2022

    Sociology, Sociology (CWSN)

    19th April 2022

    Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CWSN)

    20th April 2022

    Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN)

    21st April 2022

    Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management

    22nd April 2022

    Geography, Geography (CWSN)

    23rd April 2022

    Cookery

