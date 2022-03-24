Goa Board Again Revises GBSHSE Time Table 2022 for Term 2 Exam: Check Rescheduled Goa SSC, HSSC Date Sheet

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2022: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has again revised the date sheet of Goa Board class 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022. According to the Goa Board notification, the exam dates of GBSHSE class 10th Mathematics subject and Everyday Mathematics have been revised to provide a preparation gap.

For GBSHSE class 12th exams, the board has again scheduled the Biology, Geology, Computer Science and Marathi language exams on their old dates. This will be the final GBSHSE date sheet and no further changes will be made.

Goa Board SSC Term 2 Revised Time Table 2022 term 2 (Final)

As per the latest Goa Board notification, the exam dates of GBSHSE class 10 Mathematics subject and Everyday Mathematics have been changed to provide a preparation gap. Mathematics and everyday Mathematics exams which were scheduled to be held on 12th April have been rescheduled to 25th and 20th April respectively.

GBSHSE Class 19th Date Sheet (Final)

Final Revised Dates Subjects 5th April 2022 Data Processing (CWSN) 6th April 2022 Home Vegetable Garden 7th April 2022 Mathematics Level 2 8th April 2022 Fundamentals Of Bakery (2129) (CWSN) 9th April 2022 Third Language 11th April 2022 First Language 13th April 2022 Second Language: Hindi (1121)Second Language (CWSN): Functional HindiSecond Language Composite: Hindi-Sanskrit (1165-1163), Hindi Arabic (1165-1164) 16th April 2022 Social Science Paper 1History and Political Science 18th April 2022 Social Science Paper 2, Geographic and Economics 19th April 2022 NSQF subjects 20th April 2022 Tailoring and Cutting (E) (1174) (CWSN), Tailoring and Cutting (M) (1175) (CWSN) 21st April 2022 Science, General Science 22nd April 2022 Desk Top Publishing, Pre Vocational subjects 23rd April 2022 Basic Floriculture (E) (2053) 25th April 2022 Mathematics, Basic Cookery 26th April 2022 Drawing and Painting (1151) (CWSN)



Goa Board HSSC Revised Time Table 2022 Term 2 (Final)

For GBSHSE class 12 exams, the board has again scheduled the Biology, Geology, Computer Science and Marathi language exams on their old dates. The Biology and Geology exams will be held on 16th April instead of 8th April 2022. The Computer Science examination will be conducted on 19th April and the Marathi language 2 on 20th April 2022.

Goa Board Class 12th Date Sheet (Final)

Final Revised Dates Subjects 5th April 2022 Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CWSN) 6th April 2022 English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Painting, Konkani Language II 7th April 2022 Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN) 8th April 2022 Political Science, Political Science (CWSN) 9th April 2022 Chemistry, Business Studies 11th April 2022 Secretarial Practice, Secretarial Practice (CWSN), Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics 12th April 2022 Psychology, Psychology (CWSN) 13th April 2022 Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN) 16th April 2022 Biology, Economics, Economics (CWSN), Geology 18th April 2022 Sociology, Sociology (CWSN) 19th April 2022 Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CWSN) 20th April 2022 Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN) 21st April 2022 Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management 22nd April 2022 Geography, Geography (CWSN) 23rd April 2022 Cookery

