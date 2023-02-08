Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022 for Term 1 Announced, Check GBSHSE SSC Result at result1.gbshse.in

Goa Class 10 Result 2022 Term 1: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC/Class 10) term 1 result today - February 8, 2023. Students can check the Goa board class 10 term 1 result 2022 in online mode at result1.gbshse.in. They will have to use their seat number, school index and date of birth to check Goa board class 10 result for term 1.

For Goa term 1 result of class 10th, no marksheet will be issued. The final Goa board class 10 marksheet will be released after the conduction of term 2 exams. Along with the announcement of Goa SSC term 1 result 2022, GBSHSE board has also activated the OMR reverification window for the students. Incase of any discrepancy students can raise objections on the Goa board class 10 result 2022 till 17th February, 2023.

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022 for Term 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Goa Board Class 10 OMR Reverification Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022 Term 1?

To check Goa board SSC result for term 1, students will have to visit the official website. To access the Goa board 10th term 1 result, they need to log in with their seat number, school index and date of birth. Go through the steps to know how to check Goa class 10 term 1 result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GBSHSE - result1.gbshse.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with seat number, school index and date of birth.

5th Step - Goa Class 10th result for term 1 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Check and download GBSHSE 10th results and take a printout.

Check Goa Class 10 Term 1 Result and Reverification Notice PDF - Here

How To Apply For Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022 Term 1 Reverification?

The officials have also provided the facility to apply for verification of Goa Board SSC result for term 1. In case of any error in Goa class 10 result, students can challenge the same in online mode at the official website. Also, for raising objections, students will have to pay Rs.25. In case of successful challenge, the amount will be refunded. The last date to apply for Goa class 10 result re-verification is February 17, 2023. Further, no challenge to responses will be entertained.

