Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Practical Exams Time Table 2026 Released; Check Dates Here

Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa Board HSSC timetable 2026 for the class 12 practical exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the Goa Board Class 12 practical exam 2026 can check the datesheet through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the Goa Board 12th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 5 to 19, 2026. The practicals will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Geography, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery and Painting subjects. Candidates appearing for the Goa Board 12th exam 2026 must visit the official website to download the practical exam timetable 2026.

GOA Board Practical Examination Timetable