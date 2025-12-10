Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Practical Exams Time Table 2026 Released; Check Dates Here

Key Points
- Goa Board 12th practical exam to be held from January 5 to 19, 2026
- The exam will be held in batches of 16 to 20 students each
- Hall tickets for Goa Board 12th practical exams to be available soon
Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa Board HSSC timetable 2026 for the class 12 practical exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the Goa Board Class 12 practical exam 2026 can check the datesheet through the link on the official website.
As per the schedule released, the Goa Board 12th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 5 to 19, 2026. The practicals will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Geography, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery and Painting subjects. Candidates appearing for the Goa Board 12th exam 2026 must visit the official website to download the practical exam timetable 2026.
GOA Board Practical Examination Timetable
|School Index
|Physics
(4702)
|Chemistry
(4703)
|Biology
(4704)
|Computer Science
(4705)
|Geography
(4551)
|HS001
|05/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|05/01/2026
|08/01/2026 09/01/2026
|01/2026[M]
|HS003
|05/01/2026
|06/01/2026[M]
|05/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
|09/01/2026
|09/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
|HS004
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026
|07/01/2026 08/01/2026 09/01/2026[M]
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026
|07/01/2026 05/01/2026
|07/01/2026 08/01/2026 13/01/2026
|HS005
|12/01/2026 13/01/2026
|14/01/2026[M]
|08/01/2026 12/01/2026[M]
|HS006
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026 08/01/2026[M]
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
|HS007
|06/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M]
|09/01/2026 10/01/2026[M]
|13/01/2026 06/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M]
|HS008
|10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
|10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026
|10/01/2026 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026[M] 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
|HS010
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026
|07/01/2026 08/01/2026
|06/01/2026
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026[M] 12/01/2026
|HS011
|06/01/2026 10/01/2026 13/01/2026
|05/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 09/01/2026
|06/01/2026 07/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026
|07/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026[M]
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026
|HS012
|06/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M]
|08/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 06/01/2026
|10/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 13/01/2026
|06/01/2026 07/01/2026[M] 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
|HS013
|05/01/2026 06/01/2026[M]
|06/01/2026[M]
|07/01/2026
|05/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
|HS014
|5/01/2026 7/01/2026
|05/01/2026 09/01/2026
|09/01/2026
|07/01/2026[M]
|HS015
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026
|08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026
|12/01/2026 13/01/2026
Goa Board HSSC Exam 2026 Practical Datesheet PDF - Click Here
Instructions for Candidates
-
The board will be conducting the Class 12 practical exams in batches. Each batch should have a minimum of 16 to a maximum of 20 students.
-
According to the official notification released, a copy of batch batch-wise timetable is to be sent via email once the hall tickets are generated.
-
The seat number of students will be generated, and hall tickets and the school list will be available in the school login
-
After the practicals conclude, the practical marks are to be uploaded while the practical answer book, absentee list is to be submitted in a sealed envelope to the exam office.
