Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Practical Exams Time Table 2026 Released; Check Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 10, 2025, 12:15 IST

The Goa Board has released the HSSC (Class 12) Time Table 2026 for Practical Exams. Check the complete schedule, subject-wise dates, and important guidelines for the Goa Board 12th Practical Exams 2026. Download the official date sheet PDF here.

Goa HSSC Exam 2026 Practical Timetable PDF Released
Key Points

  • Goa Board 12th practical exam to be held from January 5 to 19, 2026
  • The exam will be held in batches of 16 to 20 students each
  • Hall tickets for Goa Board 12th practical exams to be available soon

Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa Board HSSC timetable 2026 for the class 12 practical exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the Goa Board Class 12 practical exam 2026 can check the datesheet through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the Goa Board 12th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 5 to 19, 2026. The practicals will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Geography, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery and Painting subjects. Candidates appearing for the Goa Board 12th exam 2026 must visit the official website to download the practical exam timetable 2026.

GOA Board Practical Examination Timetable

School IndexPhysics
(4702)		Chemistry
(4703)		Biology
(4704)		Computer Science
(4705)		Geography
(4551)
HS001 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 05/01/2026 08/01/2026 09/01/2026 01/2026[M]
HS003 05/01/2026 06/01/2026[M] 05/01/2026 07/01/2026[M] 09/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
HS004 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026 09/01/2026[M] 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026 05/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026 13/01/2026
HS005 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 14/01/2026[M] 08/01/2026 12/01/2026[M]
HS006 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026[M] 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 08/01/2026[M] 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
HS007 06/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M] 09/01/2026 10/01/2026[M] 13/01/2026 06/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M]
HS008 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 14/01/2026 15/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 10/01/2026 14/01/2026 15/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026[M] 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
HS010 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026[M] 12/01/2026
HS011 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 13/01/2026 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 06/01/2026 09/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 07/01/2026 07/01/2026 08/01/2026[M] 08/01/2026 06/01/2026
HS012 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026[M] 08/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 10/01/2026 12/01/2026 12/01/2026 13/01/2026 13/01/2026 06/01/2026 07/01/2026[M] 14/01/2026 15/01/2026
HS013 05/01/2026 06/01/2026[M] 06/01/2026[M] 07/01/2026 05/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
HS014 5/01/2026 7/01/2026 05/01/2026 09/01/2026 09/01/2026 07/01/2026[M]
HS015 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/01/2026 08/01/2026 06/01/2026 10/0 12/01/2026 /01/20 2026

Goa Board HSSC Exam 2026 Practical Datesheet PDF - Click Here

Instructions for Candidates

  • The board will be conducting the Class 12 practical exams in batches. Each batch should have a minimum of 16 to a maximum of 20 students.

  • According to the official notification released, a copy of batch batch-wise timetable is to be sent via email once the hall tickets are generated.

  • The seat number of students will be generated, and hall tickets and the school list will be available in the school login

  • After the practicals conclude, the practical marks are to be uploaded while the practical answer book, absentee list is to be submitted in a sealed envelope to the exam office.

