Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Today: Know Details to be Checked in Scorecard via official website gbshse.info

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Today: Finally, D-day is here for thousands of students awaiting the Goa Board HSSC Result 2022. As per the official announcement, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa 12th Class Result 2022 for the annual HSSC Exam today - 21st May 2022. Along with the date, the GBSHSE HSSC Result Time has also been confirmed as 5 PM. Local reports coming from Alto- Betim Porvorim office of Goa Board have hinted that GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will grace the declaration ceremony for Goa Board 12th Results 2022 following which it would be made available to the students online via the official website - gbshse.info. Alternatively, students will also get priority access to GSBHSE HSSC Results via the direct link placed below:

Details Required to Check GSBHSE HSSC Result 2022

As reported earlier, the Goa Board Results 2022 for Class 12 students will be declared online via the official website. Therefore, to ensure the privacy of result information, the board will require students to enter their details on the portal gsbshe.info.

To access the digital scorecard for Goa HSSC Result 2022, students will need to enter their exam roll number or seat number along with the captcha code displayed on the screen. Once these details are entered, students will be provided with their Goa Class 12 Result Scorecard on the screen.

Seat Number : Will be mentioned on the exam hall ticket provided to students ahead of the exam

: Will be mentioned on the exam hall ticket provided to students ahead of the exam Security Captcha Code: Will be displayed on the screen as a security measure against cyber / bot attacks

The details required to check Goa HSSC Result 2022 will be mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card issued to the students before the exam. Students are advised to keep the same ready with them before they start checking their Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022.

Details to be Checked in Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Scorecard

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 will be provided to the students in the form of digital scorecards which will be provided to them via the official website. The digital scorecard will contain important information about the candidate as well as their performance in the HSSC Exam 2022 held in April. While checking their Goa 12th Result 2022, students are advised to check the following details on their digital scorecards:

Roll Number: Exam Seat Number or Roll Number, as mentioned on the hall ticket

Roll Number: Exam Seat Number or Roll Number, as mentioned on the hall ticket Candidate’s Name: Students’ names as mentioned in the application form and hall ticket

Candidate’s Name: Students’ names as mentioned in the application form and hall ticket Middle Name: Students’ middle name as mentioned in the exam application form and hall ticket

Middle Name: Students’ middle name as mentioned in the exam application form and hall ticket Surname: Students’ Surname as mentioned in the exam application form and hall ticket

Surname: Students’ Surname as mentioned in the exam application form and hall ticket Subject-wise Marks: Subject-wise Marks scored by the students based on their answers to the exam

Subject-wise Marks: Subject-wise Marks scored by the students based on their answers to the exam Subject-wise Grade: The grade secured by them in a particular subject as per their marks

Subject-wise Grade: The grade secured by them in a particular subject as per their marks Aggregate Grade: Overall grade secured by the student based on subject-wise grade awarded to them

In case of any errors or discrepancies in the details provided on the Goa Board Result 2022 scorecard, candidates are advised to reach out to the GBSHSE via their schools to get the same corrected at the earliest.

