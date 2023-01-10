Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2023 Released for Term 2, Check GBSHSE 10th, 12th Time Table Here

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date sheet for Goa 10th and 12th Board exam 2023 for Term 2. Students can download Goa Board SSC, HSSC (General & Vocational) date sheet 2023 in online mode at gbshse.in. As per the announced dates, the Goa SSC 2023 exam will commence from March 1 whereas GBSHSE class 12th exam will start from March 15, 2023.

Students will have to be present at the board exam hall by 9 AM. Along with the Goa Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the board has also released the guidelines for conducting exam for persons with specified disabilities. The Goa Board date sheet 2023 has also been released for the vocational stream.

GBSHSE 10th Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GBSHSE 12th Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Goa Board HSSC Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2

As per the schedule released, the Goa HSSC exam 2023 will commence from March 15, 2023, with English and Marathi paper. Go through the dates provided below -

Dates Subjects March 15, 2023 Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN) March 16, 2023 Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management, Painting March 17, 2023 Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CSWN) March 18, 2023 Political Science, Political Science (CSWN) March 20, 2023 Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics, Secretarial Practice March 21, 2023 Sociology, Sociology (CSWN) March 23, 2023 Chemistry, Business Studies March 24, 2023 Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CSWN) March 25, 2023 Psychology, Psychology (CSWN), Cookery March 27, 2023 Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CSWN) March 28, 2023 English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN) March 29, 2023 Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN) March 30, 2023 Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN) March 31, 2023 Geography, Geography (CSWN)

