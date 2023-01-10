    Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2023 Released for Term 2, Check GBSHSE 10th, 12th Time Table Here

    Goa Board 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): GBSHSE has released exam date sheet for Goa SSC, HSSC exams 2023 at gbshse.info.  The GBSHSE class 10, 12 exam will begin from March 1 and 15, 2023 respectively. 

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 16:52 IST
    Goa Board SSC, HSSC Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date sheet for Goa 10th and 12th Board exam 2023 for Term 2. Students can download Goa Board SSC, HSSC (General & Vocational) date sheet 2023 in online mode at gbshse.in. As per the announced dates, the Goa SSC 2023 exam will commence from March 1 whereas GBSHSE class 12th exam will start from March 15, 2023. 

    Students will have to be present at the board exam hall by 9 AM. Along with the Goa Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the board has also released the guidelines for conducting exam for persons with specified disabilities. The Goa Board date sheet 2023 has also been released for the vocational stream. 

    GBSHSE 10th Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    GBSHSE  12th Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Goa Board HSSC Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 

    As per the schedule released, the Goa HSSC exam 2023 will commence from March 15, 2023, with English and Marathi paper. Go through the dates provided below - 

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 15, 2023

    Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN)

    March 16, 2023

    Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management, Painting

    March 17, 2023

    Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CSWN)

    March 18, 2023

    Political Science, Political Science (CSWN)

    March 20, 2023

    Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics, Secretarial Practice

    March 21, 2023

    Sociology, Sociology (CSWN)

    March 23, 2023

    Chemistry, Business Studies

    March 24, 2023

    Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CSWN)

    March 25, 2023

    Psychology, Psychology (CSWN), Cookery

    March 27, 2023

    Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CSWN)

    March 28, 2023

    English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN)

    March 29, 2023

    Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN)

    March 30, 2023

    Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN)

    March 31, 2023

    Geography, Geography (CSWN)

