Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam 2022: GSBSHSE 10th and 12th Exam to Begin Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam 2022 Today: In line with the latest guidelines, Goa 10th and 12th Exam 2022 is all set to begin from today – 5th April 2022. Due to COVID-19, the board has decided to organize the Board Exams in two terms. As per the latest update, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will hold the Term 2 Goa SSC and HSSC Exam 2022 – in offline mode. All the registered students will be required to appear for the GSBSHSE SSC and HSSC Exam 2022 at designated exam centres. After starting today, Goa SSC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students will conclude on 26th April whereas GSBSHSE HSSC Exam 2022 will continue until 24th April 2022.

Goa Board Exam 2022 Exam-Day Guidelines

With exams starting today, it is important for students to be aware of the exam-day guidelines and SOPs to be followed at the exam centres. To avoid any last-minute confusion, students are advised to follow these guidelines carefully.

Reporting Time : As per the guidelines shared by GSBSHSE, students who are registered for the exam need to report to the designated exam hall at least 1.5 hours before the start of the exam.

Late Arrival : Any student will be allowed toe enter the exam hall only up to 30 minutes after the start of the exam. Thereafter, entry of students in the exam centre will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Exam Hall Details : The details about the exam hall at the centre where students are to appear for the exam will be notified by the authorities on the day of the exam. Students will get these details directly at the exam centre.

COVID-19 Guidelines : Students are expected to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at the exam centre. This includes wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and following other prescribed safety precautions.

No Electronic Devices: Students should note that they are not allowed to carry any electronic devices to the exam hall. This includes smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, earphones, earbuds, Bluetooth headsets etc.

