Goa Board SSC supplementary results 2023 declared at gbshse.in, 16.50 percent of students pass in June exam

Goa Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC supplementary results 2023 online. Students can download their Goa SSC marksheet at gbshse.in. They can check their GBSHSE 10th supplementary result 2023 by entering their seat number, school index number, and date of birth. As per the result statistics, this year, 618 students appeared for the exam out of which 106 have passed.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded for Goa SSC supplementary result is 16.50%. Goa SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 20 to 30, 2023, for the students who failed in one or two subjects in Goa 10th Board exams 2023.

How to check GBSHSE SSC supplementary result 2023?

Students who appeared for the Goa Board class 10 supplementary exams result can check their results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: results.gbshsegoa.net

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate and click on the SSC results tab

Step 3: A GBSHSE SSC result page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter seat number, school index number, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Goa Board SSC Supplementary result will appear on the screen, download the file for future reference

Goa Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Statistics

The SSC June 2023 exam was conducted at two centres (Mapusa and Margao). This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 16.50%. Check table below for detailed information:

Number of students Total passed Pass percentage 618 102 16.50

Check GBSHSE SS Centre-Wise Statistics Here



Goa Board 10th Result 2023

The Goa board SSC exams were conducted from April 1 to April 24, 2023. The Goa board SSC term 2 results were announced on May 20, 2023, for a total of 20,476 candidates. Earlier the board announced the term 1 results on February 1, 2023.

