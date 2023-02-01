Goa HSSC 2023: Term 1 Result Expected Soon at gbshse.gov.in, Know How to Download Here

GBSHSE 2023 Class 12th Term 1 Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the HSSC or Class 12th Term 1 result today, February 1, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Term 1 examination which was held in November 2022 will be able to check and download the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 from the official website- result1.gbshse.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates will be able to check their responses and the response sheet along with the Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 results. However, students can verify their responses for correctness and if in case they find any error they can also challenge them by making a fee payment of Rs 25 by the specified deadline.

According to the official notification released on the website, the challenge window will be available till February 8, 2023.

Details Mentioned on the GBSHSE 2023 Class 12th Term 1 Result

Student's name

Seat Number

Father's Name

Marks obtained (Subject-Wise)

Grades obtained by the students

Qualifying status of the student

How to Download GBSHSE 2023 Class 12th Term 1 Result?

Candidates can go through the steps to check and download the GBSHSE 2023 Class 12th Term 1 Result once it's available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE- result1.gbshse.in

Step 2: Login by entering the required details i.e. registration number

Step 3: The Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 Result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 Result for future reference

