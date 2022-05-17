Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Goa HSSC Result 2022 Date and Time: GBSHSE12th Class Results Likely to be Declared Next Week, Get Details Here

    According to media reports, the Goa Class 12 Results 2022 for term 2 are expected by the end of this week. Candidates will be able to check the Term 2 Goa Board Class 12 Results through the link which will be provided here. 

    Published On: May 17, 2022 15:41 IST
    Goa Board Term 2 Class 12 Results

    Goa Board Results 2022: As per media reports, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 12 Results later this week. The results are expected to be announced for the term 2 examinations which were conducted in March-April 2022. The class 12 Goa board results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website - gbshse.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the Goa Board 12th Examinations 2022 can visit the official website of Goa Board to check the results. 

    The exact schedule for the declaration of the Goa Board 12th Results 2022 is however awaited from the board officials. Students will be notified of the exact schedule for the release of the Goa HSSC Results 2022 here. 

    When to check Goa Board 12th Results 2022

    As per reports, the Goa Board 12th Term 2 results 2022 are expected to be announced by the end of this week of by next week. The exam time and date for the declaration of the class 12 Goa Board results 2022 is yet to be announced by the board officials.

    Where to check GBSHSE 12th Results 2022

    The Goa Board class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - gbshse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Goa board 12th Results 2022.

    How to check GBSHSE 12th Results 2022

    Goa Board 12th Term 2 Results will also include the performance of the students in the Term 1 Examinations. To check the Goa Board 12th Results 2022 for the various streams students are required to visit the official website and enter the GBSHSE class 12 Registration number in the result link provided here. 

    Also Read: Mizoram10th Results 2022 ANNOUNCED: Check Minimum Marks to qualify exam here

