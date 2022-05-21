Goa HSSC Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Goa Board Class 12 Result Link Here

Goa HSSC Result 2022, Goa Board Class 12 Result Link: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the result of the Goa 12th result 2022 today on 21st May at 5 PM. They can check their Goa Board HSSC result on these websites - gbshse.info. To check the result, students will have to enter their seat number in the login window. Once declared, students will also get direct access to Goa Class 12 Results 2022 online via the direct link to the official website here on this page.

The online Goa 12th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration result. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female students.

Where To Check the Goa Board HSSC Result 2022?

To check GBSHSE 12th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic as 18,201 students took the exam, there might be chances that the official website of the Goa board might not work. However, students can check their Goa HSSC result at these websites -

gbshse.info

gbshse.gov.in

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Goa Board 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their GBSHSE HSSC result via SMS.

How To Check Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the GBSHSE class 12 results via SMS. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then type - GOA12<Space>SEAT NUMBER and further, they need to send it to 56263/ 58888/5676750/ 54242.

Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Final Result

As per the updates, the Goa Class 12 results 2022 on 21st May will be the the final results based on the marks secured by students in both the term exams. For the 2022 session, owing to the pandemic, the Goa Board had conducted the HSSC Exam in two Terms. Earlier last week, the Board announced Term 1 Goa Board results and made the marks available for the same to the schools for tabulation purposes. Last year's GBSHSE result was based on internal assessment devised to finalize the result.

Goa Board HSSC Result Statistics

In 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.40 per cent, of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69 per cent, commerce at 99.66, and arts at 99.39 per cent. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51 per cent.

