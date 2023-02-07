Goa HSSC Term 1 Result Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Raise Objections Here

Goa HSSC Term 1 Result Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the HSSC Term 1 Result on February 1, 2023. Candidates can check out Goa HSSC Term 1 Result on the official website i.e. result1.gbshse.in. They can view their responses along with the response sheet. The board also said that the students are allowed to challenge the result in case of any discrepancy. However, candidates must note that tomorrow is the last date to challenge any error in the result.

However, those candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-verification on the official website i.e. result1.gbshse.in. To log in, they need to enter the Seat number, school index, and date of birth (DOB). They must note that for challenging the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result or Class 12th November examination, they will be charged Rs 25 per response. If the claims are found to be true, the amount will be refunded.

How to Challenge Goa HSSC Term 1 Result?

Candidates must note that tomorrow- February 8, 2023, is the last date to challenge the result. Those who wish to do so have to pay Rs 25 per response. The amount will be refunded in case the claims are found to be correct. Candidates can follow these steps to challenge-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. result1.gbshse.in

Step 2: Now, enter seat number, school index, and DOB

Step 3 : Raise an objection on the re-verification window

Step 4: Pay the required fee i.e. Rs 25 per response

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future reference

