Goa HSSC Term 1 Result Re-verification Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Goa HSSC Term 1 Result Objection Window Closes Today: As per the official schedule, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will close the objection window for HSSC Term 1 Result today- February 8, 2023. Thus, students who are not satisfied with the result or they witness any discrepancy/error in the marking, must challenge the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result on the official website i.e.result1.gbshse.in by today only.

Students can check the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result at result1.gbshse.in. If they find fault with the result, then they can apply for re-verification on the official website They will have to log in first by entering the seat number, school index, and date of birth (DOB). They must note that they will be charged Rs 25 per response. However, if the challenge is accepted by the authorities, the amount shall be refunded.

Goa HSSC Term 1 Result Challenge Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Challenge Goa HSSC Term 1 Result?

Examinees must note that today i.e. February 8, 2023, is the last date to apply for re-verification or challenge the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result. They can raise objections by paying Rs 25 per response by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. result1.gbshse.in

Step 2: Now, enter seat number, school index, and DOB

Step 3 : Raise an objection on the re-verification window

Step 4: Pay the required fee i.e. Rs 25 per response

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates must note that they will not be provided any mark sheet for the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result. The authorities will only issue the scorecard after collating the performance at both terms.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 Available from Feb 15, Check Details Here







