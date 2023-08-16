Goa NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 List Today, Report By August 20

Goa NEET PG Admission 2023: Goa NEET PG Counselling first round counselling cum admission list will be released today, August 16, 2023. As per the schedule released the first admission list will be out on August 16, 2023, and candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the reporting and admission by August 20, 2023.

Candidates who cleared the NEET PG 2023 exams and were eligible to apply for admission were required to submit their applications with their choices until August 7, 2023. Based on the given schedule a total of three rounds will be conducted followed by a stray vacancy round. Candidates allotted seats can report for admissions at the new auditorium cum examination hall, behind the college building, Goa Medical College from 2:30 PM onwards. It must also be noted that the counselling cum admission will be conducted in both online and offline modes.

Goa NEET PG Admission 2023 - Documents Required

Goa NEET PG 2023 round 1 counselling cum admission list will be announced online. Those allotted seats are required to report to the allotted department for admissions by August 20, 2023 with the following documents

NEET PG/ MDS scorecard 2023

Date of birth proof

Class 12 Marksheet

Valid ID proof

Caste/ category certificate

PH Certificate

Registration certificate by NMC or SMC

Rotatory internship certificate

Goa NEET PG 2023 Schedule

Particulars Date First-round counselling cum admission August 16, 2023 Last date to join the allotted course August 20, 2023 Second round counselling cum admission August 28, 2023 Last date to join the allotted course September 11, 2023 Third-round counselling cum admission September 25, 2023 Last date to join the allotted course September 30, 2023 Stray vacancy round counselling cum admission October 9, 2023 Last date to join the allotted course October 10, 2023

