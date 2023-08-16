  1. Home
Goa NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 List Today, Report By August 20

Goa NEET PG round 1 counselling cum admission list to be released today, August 16, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions by August 20, 2023. Check complete admission schedule here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 13:29 IST
Goa NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Admission
Goa NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Admission

Goa NEET PG Admission 2023: Goa NEET PG Counselling first round counselling cum admission list will be released today, August 16, 2023. As per the schedule released the first admission list will be out on August 16, 2023, and candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the reporting and admission by August 20, 2023. 

Candidates who cleared the NEET PG 2023 exams and were eligible to apply for admission were required to submit their applications with their choices until August 7, 2023. Based on the given schedule a total of three rounds will be conducted followed by a stray vacancy round. Candidates allotted seats can report for admissions at the new auditorium cum examination hall, behind the college building, Goa Medical College from 2:30 PM onwards. It must also be noted that the counselling cum admission will be conducted in both online and offline modes. 

Goa NEET PG Admission 2023 - Documents Required

Goa NEET PG 2023 round 1 counselling cum admission list will be announced online. Those allotted seats are required to report to the allotted department for admissions by August 20, 2023 with the following documents

  • NEET PG/ MDS scorecard 2023
  • Date of birth proof
  • Class 12 Marksheet
  • Valid ID proof
  • Caste/ category certificate
  • PH Certificate
  • Registration certificate by NMC or SMC
  • Rotatory internship certificate

Goa NEET PG 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Date

First-round counselling cum admission

August 16, 2023

Last date to join the allotted course

August 20, 2023

Second round counselling cum admission

August 28, 2023

Last date to join the allotted course

September 11, 2023

Third-round counselling cum admission

September 25, 2023

Last date to join the allotted course

September 30, 2023

Stray vacancy round counselling cum admission

October 9, 2023

Last date to join the allotted course

October 10, 2023

