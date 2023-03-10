Goa School Timings Changed Due to Heatwaves, Check Revised Timings Here

Goa School Timings: Goa has been experiencing heat waves for the last 2 days. The Indian Metrological Department has issued an alert and stressed the seriousness of these heat waves. Considering the gravity, the Education Department of Goa has changed the timings for Schools. The timings have been changed for March 9 and 10, 2023.

"Directorate of Education issues circular to Close Schools before 12.00 noon on March 9 & 10, 2023 in view of heat wave warning issued by@GoaImd #heatwave #warning." tweeted Department of Information & Publicity, Govt of Goa

According to the PTI report, Shailesh R. Sinai Zingde, the state's director of education, released a circular in which he stated that lessons on Thursday and Friday would only last until noon because the IMD predicted that the heat wave would last one more day.

Check Out the Official Tweet Here

Directorate of Education issues circular to Close Schools before 12.00 noon on March 9 & 10, 2023 in view of heat wave warning issued by @GoaImd #heatwave #warning pic.twitter.com/pBWV8GffPM — DIP Goa (@dip_goa) March 9, 2023

IMD Goa Alerts Against Heatwaves

As per IM Goa, due to the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions, and delay in setting time of sea breeze, on 8th & 9th March, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 °C higher than its normal value.

The persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of Heat waves over the region on the 8th & 9th of March. The conditions for heat wave over coastal station are given below:

The maximum temperature is greater than or equal to 37°C

The departure of maximum temperature from normal is greater than 4.5°C

Persistence of the above-mentioned conditions for 2 continuous days then the second day is considered to have realized the heat wave conditions

Heat Waves Expected at Isolated Places in Goa

It must be noted that the heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa on the 8th & 9th of March 2023. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from 11th March onwards.

