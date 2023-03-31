Goa SSC Board Exams 2023 for Term 2 Starts Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

  1. Home
Goa SSC Board Exams 2023 for Term 2 will begin tomorrow i.e. April 1, 2023. Students are required to carry a hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Check Goa SSC Timetable 2023 here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 11:27 IST
Goa SSC Board Exam 2023 Term 2 Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will begin the SSC exam for Term 2 tomorrow i.e. April 1, 2023. The authorities will start the exams with first-language papers. The exam will commence from 9.30 am onwards. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres.

Students who are going to appear in the Goa SSC Exam 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. They are required to follow the exam day guidelines tomorrow. As per the Goa SSC Timetable 2023, the exams will conclude on April 22, 2023.

Goa SSC Timetable 2023 for Term 2

Subject

Date

First Language

English (1111)
Marathi (1112)
Urdu (1113)

First Language(CWSN)

Functional English F.L.(2115)

Functional Marathi (2114)

April 1, 2023

Third Language

  1. English (1131)
  2. Konkani (1132)
  3. Marathi (1133)
  4. Urdu (1134)
  5. Sanskrit (1135)
  6. Kannada (1136)
  7. Arabic (1139)
  8. French (1141)
  9. Portuguese (1142)

Third Language(CWSN)

  1. Functional English T.L. (2146)
  2. Functional Konkani T.L. (2147)
  3. Functional Marathi (2148)

April 3, 2023

Home Vegetable Garden (CWSN)

April 4, 2023

Mathematics Level II (basic maths)

Mathematics(CWSN)

  1. Everyday Mathematics (E)(2039)

April 5, 2023

Fundamentals of Bakery

Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) English medium, Marathi medium, Urdu medium

April 6, 2023

Second Language

  1. Hindi(1121)

Second Language Composite

  1. Hindi-Sanskrit(1165-1163)
  2. Hindi-Arabic(1165-1164)

April 10, 2023

Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)

April 11, 2023

Science

General Science (CWSN)

April 12, 2023

Drawing and Painting

April 13, 2023

Social Science Paper 1

History and Political Science

April 15, 2023

Social Science Paper 2
Geography and Economics

April 17, 2023

Automobile
IT/ ITeS
Retail
Beauty and Wellness
Apparel
Construction
Agriculture
Telecommunications
Logistics
Tourism and Hospitality
Electronics
Plumber
Health Care
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

Astronomy

April 18, 2023

Pre-Vocational Subjects

April 20, 2023

Data Processing

April 21, 2023

Basic Cookery

April 22, 2023

