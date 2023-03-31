Goa SSC Board Exams 2023 for Term 2 Starts Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Goa SSC Board Exam 2023 Term 2 Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will begin the SSC exam for Term 2 tomorrow i.e. April 1, 2023. The authorities will start the exams with first-language papers. The exam will commence from 9.30 am onwards. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres.
Students who are going to appear in the Goa SSC Exam 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. They are required to follow the exam day guidelines tomorrow. As per the Goa SSC Timetable 2023, the exams will conclude on April 22, 2023.
Goa SSC Timetable 2023 for Term 2
|
Subject
|
Date
|
First Language
English (1111)
First Language(CWSN)
Functional English F.L.(2115)
Functional Marathi (2114)
|
April 1, 2023
|
Third Language
Third Language(CWSN)
|
April 3, 2023
|
Home Vegetable Garden (CWSN)
|
April 4, 2023
|
Mathematics Level II (basic maths)
Mathematics(CWSN)
|
April 5, 2023
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) English medium, Marathi medium, Urdu medium
|
April 6, 2023
|
Second Language
Second Language Composite
|
April 10, 2023
|
Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)
|
April 11, 2023
|
Science
General Science (CWSN)
|
April 12, 2023
|
Drawing and Painting
|
April 13, 2023
|
Social Science Paper 1
History and Political Science
|
April 15, 2023
|
Social Science Paper 2
|
April 17, 2023
|
Automobile
Astronomy
|
April 18, 2023
|
Pre-Vocational Subjects
|
April 20, 2023
|
Data Processing
|
April 21, 2023
|
Basic Cookery
|
April 22, 2023
