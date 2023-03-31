Goa SSC Board Exams 2023 for Term 2 Starts Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Goa SSC Board Exam 2023 Term 2 Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will begin the SSC exam for Term 2 tomorrow i.e. April 1, 2023. The authorities will start the exams with first-language papers. The exam will commence from 9.30 am onwards. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres.

Students who are going to appear in the Goa SSC Exam 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. They are required to follow the exam day guidelines tomorrow. As per the Goa SSC Timetable 2023, the exams will conclude on April 22, 2023.

Goa SSC Timetable 2023 for Term 2

Subject Date First Language English (1111)

Marathi (1112)

Urdu (1113) First Language(CWSN) Functional English F.L.(2115) Functional Marathi (2114) April 1, 2023 Third Language English (1131) Konkani (1132) Marathi (1133) Urdu (1134) Sanskrit (1135) Kannada (1136) Arabic (1139) French (1141) Portuguese (1142) Third Language(CWSN) Functional English T.L. (2146) Functional Konkani T.L. (2147) Functional Marathi (2148) April 3, 2023 Home Vegetable Garden (CWSN) April 4, 2023 Mathematics Level II (basic maths) Mathematics(CWSN) Everyday Mathematics (E)(2039) April 5, 2023 Fundamentals of Bakery Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) English medium, Marathi medium, Urdu medium April 6, 2023 Second Language Hindi(1121) Second Language Composite Hindi-Sanskrit(1165-1163) Hindi-Arabic(1165-1164) April 10, 2023 Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN) April 11, 2023 Science General Science (CWSN) April 12, 2023 Drawing and Painting April 13, 2023 Social Science Paper 1 History and Political Science April 15, 2023 Social Science Paper 2

Geography and Economics April 17, 2023 Automobile

IT/ ITeS

Retail

Beauty and Wellness

Apparel

Construction

Agriculture

Telecommunications

Logistics

Tourism and Hospitality

Electronics

Plumber

Health Care

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance Astronomy April 18, 2023 Pre-Vocational Subjects April 20, 2023 Data Processing April 21, 2023 Basic Cookery April 22, 2023

