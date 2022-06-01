Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Goa SSC Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check Goa Board Class 10 Statistics Here

    The Goa board class 10 results have been announced today. Students can check theGBSHSE 10th result on the official website of the board - gbshse.info. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jun 1, 2022 18:11 IST
    Goa SSC Result 2022
    Goa SSC Result 2022

    Goa SSC Result 2022, Goa Board Class 10 Pass Percentage: the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board result for class 10th today on 1st June 2022. This year, 20345 students had appeared out of whom 18,869 students cleared it. While 93.91% of girls passed the Goa SSC 2022 exam, 91.62% of boys cleared the same.

    Students can download their Goa Board 10th mark sheets by using their seat number in the login window.  Over 20 lakh students can check their GBSHSE 10th results today on the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.info. The Goa SSC exanimation was held in two terms. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from 5th to 26th April 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state.

    Goa Board SSC Result Statistics 2022 - Talukawise Enrollment

    Talukawise Enrollment of Candidates and Result
    Taluka Aided/un aided Schools Government Schools Enrollment of candidates (regular) Result
    Dharbandora 9 2 309 96.44
    Pemem 29 5 1022 95.89
    Sattari 8 14 876 94.41
    Ponda 45 7 2283 94.26
    Salcete 62 4 4346 94.22
    Bicholim 17 11 1394 94.12
    Tiswadi 39 5 2461 92.16
    Kepem 13 7 1177 90.14
    Bardez 55 3 3542 91.70
    Mormugao 27 7 1829 89.94
    Sanguem 6 6 407 89.93
    Canacona 13 6 699 88.27
    TOTAL 323 77 20345  

    Goa Board Social Category-Wise Result 2022

    Goa Board 10th Statistics

    Goa Board 10th Result 2022: Number of Students 

    Category

    Male

    Female

    Total

    Overall

    10530

    10042

    20572

    CWSN Students

    302

    184

    486

    ITI Candidates

    35

    02

    37

    Private Candidates

    111

    41

    152

    NSQF Candidates

    1337

    1152

    2489

    GBSHSE 12th Result Statistics 

    This year a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girls. The Goa board SSC examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub centres across the state. In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Last year, the GBSHSE did not conduct the SSC board examination due to COVID-19. The students were marked on the basis of the internal assessment. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages - 

    Years

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Pass Percentage of Boys

    Pass Percentage of Girls

    Total Appeared Students

    2021

    99.72%

    99.50%

    99.98%

    23,900

    2020

    -

    -

    -

    19,680

    2019

    92.47%

    92.31%

    92.46%

    18,684

    2018

    89.6

    88.69

    90.49

    20238

    2017

    91.57

    89.24

    90.77

    18776

    2016

    90.93

    87.13

    89.74

    19867

    2015

    85.15

    84.3

    86.01

    19582

    2014

    83.51

    82.93

    84.1

    18103

    Also Read: Goa SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared Live: Check GBSHSE Board Class 10 Results at @gbshse.info

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories