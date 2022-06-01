Goa SSC Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check Goa Board Class 10 Statistics Here

Goa SSC Result 2022, Goa Board Class 10 Pass Percentage: the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board result for class 10th today on 1st June 2022. This year, 20345 students had appeared out of whom 18,869 students cleared it. While 93.91% of girls passed the Goa SSC 2022 exam, 91.62% of boys cleared the same.
Students can download their Goa Board 10th mark sheets by using their seat number in the login window. Over 20 lakh students can check their GBSHSE 10th results today on the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.info. The Goa SSC exanimation was held in two terms. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from 5th to 26th April 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state.
Goa Board SSC Result Statistics 2022 - Talukawise Enrollment
|Talukawise Enrollment of Candidates and Result
|Taluka
|Aided/un aided Schools
|Government Schools
|Enrollment of candidates (regular)
|Result
|Dharbandora
|9
|2
|309
|96.44
|Pemem
|29
|5
|1022
|95.89
|Sattari
|8
|14
|876
|94.41
|Ponda
|45
|7
|2283
|94.26
|Salcete
|62
|4
|4346
|94.22
|Bicholim
|17
|11
|1394
|94.12
|Tiswadi
|39
|5
|2461
|92.16
|Kepem
|13
|7
|1177
|90.14
|Bardez
|55
|3
|3542
|91.70
|Mormugao
|27
|7
|1829
|89.94
|Sanguem
|6
|6
|407
|89.93
|Canacona
|13
|6
|699
|88.27
|TOTAL
|323
|77
|20345
Goa Board Social Category-Wise Result 2022
Goa Board 10th Result 2022: Number of Students
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Overall
|
10530
|
10042
|
20572
|
CWSN Students
|
302
|
184
|
486
|
ITI Candidates
|
35
|
02
|
37
|
Private Candidates
|
111
|
41
|
152
|
NSQF Candidates
|
1337
|
1152
|
2489
GBSHSE 12th Result Statistics
This year a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girls. The Goa board SSC examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub centres across the state. In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Last year, the GBSHSE did not conduct the SSC board examination due to COVID-19. The students were marked on the basis of the internal assessment. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages -
|
Years
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Pass Percentage of Boys
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
Total Appeared Students
|
2021
|
99.72%
|
99.50%
|
99.98%
|
23,900
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19,680
|
2019
|
92.47%
|
92.31%
|
92.46%
|
18,684
|
2018
|
89.6
|
88.69
|
90.49
|
20238
|
2017
|
91.57
|
89.24
|
90.77
|
18776
|
2016
|
90.93
|
87.13
|
89.74
|
19867
|
2015
|
85.15
|
84.3
|
86.01
|
19582
|
2014
|
83.51
|
82.93
|
84.1
|
18103
