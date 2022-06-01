Goa SSC Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check Goa Board Class 10 Statistics Here

Goa SSC Result 2022, Goa Board Class 10 Pass Percentage: the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board result for class 10th today on 1st June 2022. This year, 20345 students had appeared out of whom 18,869 students cleared it. While 93.91% of girls passed the Goa SSC 2022 exam, 91.62% of boys cleared the same.

Students can download their Goa Board 10th mark sheets by using their seat number in the login window. Over 20 lakh students can check their GBSHSE 10th results today on the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.info. The Goa SSC exanimation was held in two terms. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from 5th to 26th April 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state.

Goa Board SSC Result Statistics 2022 - Talukawise Enrollment

Talukawise Enrollment of Candidates and Result Taluka Aided/un aided Schools Government Schools Enrollment of candidates (regular) Result Dharbandora 9 2 309 96.44 Pemem 29 5 1022 95.89 Sattari 8 14 876 94.41 Ponda 45 7 2283 94.26 Salcete 62 4 4346 94.22 Bicholim 17 11 1394 94.12 Tiswadi 39 5 2461 92.16 Kepem 13 7 1177 90.14 Bardez 55 3 3542 91.70 Mormugao 27 7 1829 89.94 Sanguem 6 6 407 89.93 Canacona 13 6 699 88.27 TOTAL 323 77 20345

Goa Board Social Category-Wise Result 2022

Goa Board 10th Result 2022: Number of Students

Category Male Female Total Overall 10530 10042 20572 CWSN Students 302 184 486 ITI Candidates 35 02 37 Private Candidates 111 41 152 NSQF Candidates 1337 1152 2489

GBSHSE 12th Result Statistics

This year a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girls. The Goa board SSC examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub centres across the state. In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Last year, the GBSHSE did not conduct the SSC board examination due to COVID-19. The students were marked on the basis of the internal assessment. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages -

Years Overall Pass Percentage Pass Percentage of Boys Pass Percentage of Girls Total Appeared Students 2021 99.72% 99.50% 99.98% 23,900 2020 - - - 19,680 2019 92.47% 92.31% 92.46% 18,684 2018 89.6 88.69 90.49 20238 2017 91.57 89.24 90.77 18776 2016 90.93 87.13 89.74 19867 2015 85.15 84.3 86.01 19582 2014 83.51 82.93 84.1 18103

