Goa University Begins Registration for MBA Admission, Check Programme Details Here

Goa University MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, Goa University has started the MBA 2023 Registrations for Working Professionals. Under this executive programme, they can take classes on weekdays after completing working hours. Those who wish to register for MBA Admissions 2023 can visit the official website i.e. unigoa.ac.in. However, the last date to apply for Goa MBA Admissions 2023 is March 20, 2023.

The official statement of Goa Business School reads, “ To provide an opportunity for continued education for people with work experience. Designed as a week day programme, classes will be scheduled from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm every Monday to Friday, enabling working people to spend quality time with their family during weekends”.

MBA Admission 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Goa University MBA Admission 2023?

Candidates who are willing to apply for MBA Admission 2023 can do the same on the official website i.e. unigoa.ac.in. They can follow the below-mentioned step to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. unigoa.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA Executive Admissions 2023

Step 3: Now, click on apply and read all instructions carefully

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Now, log in with ID and password and fill in the form

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

About MBA Executive Programme 2023

As per the notification, MBA (Executive) programme is divided into nine trimesters over three years. Academic courses are planned in the first seven trimesters, and the last two trimesters are designed for an industry project (that can be done in the organization where the participant is currently employed), and faculty mentors will be allocated to each student participant to work on them.

Also Read: Calcutta University Sem 1 Admit Card 2022 To Be Distributed From Tomorrow for BCom, BA, BSc, Get Details Here