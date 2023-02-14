GPAT 2023 Registration Begins at nta.ac.in, Check Who Can Apply Here

GPAT 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates who are willing to register can do the same on the official website i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in. The authorities will close the registration window on March 6, 2023, by 5.00 pm. Moreover, candidates are required to take corrections seriously as no further extensions (other than the schedule) will be provided regarding the same.

The authorities will be opening the GPAT 2023 correction window between March 7 and 9, 2023. The GPAT 2023 exam will have a duration of 3 hours. However, the authorities have not announced GPAT 2023 exam date and admit card release date yet. Candidates can visit the GPAT 2023 official websites i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in for further details.

Who is Eligible for GPAT 2023?

The authorities have started the GPAT 2023 registrations. Candidates who wish to seek admission can apply on the official website. However, they must checkout GPAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria here-

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree B.Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24 can also apply for GPAT – 2023 Computer Based Test (CBT).

B.Tech. (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to apply. The candidate must be a citizen of India.

There is no age restriction for appearing in GPAT – 2023.

GPAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for GPAT 2023?

Candidates can fill out GPAT 2023 application form till March 6, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the upcoming aptitude test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Registration link for GPAT 2023

Step 3: Now, opt for new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Log in with application no. and password sent to registered

Email or phone no.

Step 5: Fill out GPAT 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

