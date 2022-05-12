GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 OUT: 72.02% pass, Check Minimum Marks required to qualify Exams

GSEB 12th Science Results 2022: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Stream Results 2022 on the official website. According to the result statistics provided by the board the overall pass percentage of the Science stream students in Gujarat is 72.02% among the 95,361 students who appeared for the exams. Candidates can check the detailed statistics below.

GSEB 12th Science Results 2022: Statistical Data

Details Numbers Overall Pass Percentage 72.02% Best Performing District Rajkot (85.78%) Worst Performing District Dahod (40.19%) Total Number of Students 95,361 Total Number of Passed Students 68,681 Number of Students For Repeater Exam 10,986 Pass Percentage of Boys 72.00% Pass Percentage among Girl 72.05%

Students can also check the Groupwise data of the Results here

GSEB HSC Science Result 2022: Group-wise Result Data

Details Numbers Pass percentage for students in Group A 78.40 Pass percentage for students in Group B 68.58% Pass percentage for students in Group AB 78.38%

To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Science stream registration number in the link provided. The Gujarat board 12th Science results 2022 will be available on the official website - gseb.org. A direct link for students to check the Gujarat 12th Science stream Results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website.

What is the Minimum Marks required to qualify GSEB 12th Science Exams 2022

Gujarat Board 12th Science stream Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Gujarat Board. According to the marking scheme provided by the board, in order for a candidate to be considered as qualified in the GSEB 12th Science stream examination, they are required to secure a minimum of 33% in each subject under the science streams and also 33% overall aggregate in the class 12 Science stream examination. Students securing less than this will be required to attend the Compartmental exams.

What After GSEB Science Results 2022

After the Gujarat Board 12th Science stream Results 2022 are announced on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for further admission procedures.

After completing class 12 in Science stream, students are eligible to apply for higher education courses including Engineering and its branches, Medical courses and its branches and undergraduate B.Sc Degree along with BA degrees. Candidates can watch this space for further details on the Declaration of the GSEB 12th Science stream exam Results 2022.

