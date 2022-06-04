GSEB Class 12th General Stream Result 2022 Released: List of Websites to Check Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results; Know Where to Check

GSEB Class 12th General Result 2022 OUT: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced the Gujarat Board Class 12 general stream results today. As per the information, 86.91% of students have passed in the GSEB General stream. Now, that the result link is live, students can check and download their respective streams results from the official website - gesb.org. Also, the result data about number of students, pass percentage etc will be shortly available. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their GSEB General stream Class 12 examinations.

Check GSEB HSC General Stream (Arts, Commerce) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GSEB Class 12th General Result 2022 Announced: As per the updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB Class 12th General result today in online mode. Gujarat Board Class 12 results for HSC General stream exam have been declared online via the official website - gseb.org. They can check their Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts & Science result on these websites - jagranjosh.com/results, gseb.org. To check the GSEB Board 12th result, students will have to use the required login credentials in the login window.

GSEB Class 12th General Result 2022: As per the updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB class 12th General result today in online mode. Gujarat Board Class 12 results for HSC General stream exam will be declared at 8 AM online via the official website - gseb.org. They can check their Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts & Science result on these websites - jagranjosh.com/results, gseb.org.

To check the GSEB Board 12th result, students will have to use the required login credentials in the login window. Along with declaring the Gujarat 12th Result 2022 for Arts & Commerce stream students, the GSEB will also notify other important details including where and how students will be able to obtain their scorecards or mark sheets.

Where To Check GSEB Class 12th General Result 2022?

The GSEB HSC General exam was conducted from 28th March to 12th April 2022. After the declaration of Gujarat Board 12th Science result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Gujarat 12th General results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

gseb.org

How To Check GSEB Class 12th General Result 2022?

To check their GSEB HSC Arts & Commerce Result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their Seat Numbers on the website. The seat number and other details that are required to check Gujarat 12th General stream Result 2022 are mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the students at the time of the examination. After entering their seat number on website, students will be able to check and access their Gujarat 12th General stream Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

