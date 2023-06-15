  1. Home
GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Schedule Here

The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC, SSC  supplementary exam 2023 timetable on the official website: gsebeservice.com. Candidates who are going to re-appear in the exams must download the schedule available in PDF form.

Updated: Jun 15, 2023 12:12 IST
GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023: The GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has published the GSEB compartment exam dates on the official website: gsebeservice.com. According to the schedule, GSEB SSC Supplementary exams will be held from July 10 to 14, 2023. Whereas, Gujarat HSC Supplementary exams will commence from July 10, 2023.

Candidates who could not pass one or two subjects in Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exams can appear in the supplementary exams. The board declared the GSEB Class 12 science stream results on May 2, while Class 10th results on May 25, 2023. GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2023 pass percentages stood at 73.27% and 64.62% respectively. 

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Candidates can go through the below table to access supplementary exam dates:

Date

Time (10.00 AM to 1.15 PM)

Date

Time (3.00 PM to 6.15 PM)

July 10, 2023

Basic Mathematics (18)

July 10, 2023

Gujarati first language (01) and other first language (02 to 09)

July 11, 2023

Standard Mathematics (12)

July 11, 2023

English S.L (16)

July 12, 2023

Science (11)

July 12, 2023

Social sciences (10)

July 13, 2023

Gujarat S.L (13)

    

July 14, 2023

Second language/Vocational 14, 15, 17, 19,

20, 21, 41, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 76, 78, 80

    

 

Class 10 Sanskrit Prathama July Supplementary Examination

Date

Time (10.00 AM to 1.15 PM)

Date

Time (3.00 PM to 6.15 PM)

July 10, 2023

Mathematics (504)

July 10, 2023

Social science (503)

July 11, 2023

Science (505)

July 11, 2023

Sahitham (502)

July 12, 2023

Grammar (501)

July 12, 2023

English (second language) (506)

July 13, 2023

Paurohitam theory (507)

    

Computer theory (508)

    

Sw and Physical Education Theory (509)

GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Candidates can go through the below table to check out Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary exam dates.

Date

Time

Subject

July 10, 2023

10.30 AM to 2.00 PM

Mathematics

(050)

3.00 PM to 6.30 PM

Biology

(056)

July 11, 2023

10.30 AM to 2.00 PM

Chemistry

(052)

3.00 PM to 6.30 PM

English (First Language)

(006)

English (Second Language)

(013)

July 12, 2023

10.30 AM to 2.00 PM

Gujarati (First Language) (001)

Marathi (First Language) (003)

Urdu (First Language)

Sindhi (First Language)

(004)

(005)

Tamil (First Language) (007)

Gujarati (Second Language) (008)

Hindi (Second Language) (009)

Sanskrit (129)

Persian (130)

Arabic (131)

Prakrit (132)

10.30 AM to 12.45 PM

Computer Education (Theoretical)

(331)

3.00 PM to 6.30

Physics

(054)

 

Vocational Stream and Sanskrit Madhyama Supplementary

Examination March-2023

July 13, 2023,

3.00 PM to 6.15 PM

-Normal flow

-Higher North Basic Stream

-Vocational Stream

-Sanskrit Madhyama

-English Subject of

Last Semester Trainees of

ITI (013)

All subjects

3.00 PM to 5.15 PM

Computer Education (Theoretical)

(331)

 
