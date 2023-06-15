GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Schedule Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023: The GSEB HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has published the GSEB compartment exam dates on the official website: gsebeservice.com. According to the schedule, GSEB SSC Supplementary exams will be held from July 10 to 14, 2023. Whereas, Gujarat HSC Supplementary exams will commence from July 10, 2023.

Candidates who could not pass one or two subjects in Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exams can appear in the supplementary exams. The board declared the GSEB Class 12 science stream results on May 2, while Class 10th results on May 25, 2023. GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2023 pass percentages stood at 73.27% and 64.62% respectively.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Candidates can go through the below table to access supplementary exam dates:

Date Time (10.00 AM to 1.15 PM) Date Time (3.00 PM to 6.15 PM) July 10, 2023 Basic Mathematics (18) July 10, 2023 Gujarati first language (01) and other first language (02 to 09) July 11, 2023 Standard Mathematics (12) July 11, 2023 English S.L (16) July 12, 2023 Science (11) July 12, 2023 Social sciences (10) July 13, 2023 Gujarat S.L (13) July 14, 2023 Second language/Vocational 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 41, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 76, 78, 80

Class 10 Sanskrit Prathama July Supplementary Examination Date Time (10.00 AM to 1.15 PM) Date Time (3.00 PM to 6.15 PM) July 10, 2023 Mathematics (504) July 10, 2023 Social science (503) July 11, 2023 Science (505) July 11, 2023 Sahitham (502) July 12, 2023 Grammar (501) July 12, 2023 English (second language) (506) July 13, 2023 Paurohitam theory (507) Computer theory (508) Sw and Physical Education Theory (509)

GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Candidates can go through the below table to check out Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary exam dates.

Date Time Subject July 10, 2023 10.30 AM to 2.00 PM Mathematics













(050) 3.00 PM to 6.30 PM Biology (056) July 11, 2023 10.30 AM to 2.00 PM Chemistry (052) 3.00 PM to 6.30 PM English (First Language) (006) English (Second Language) (013) July 12, 2023 10.30 AM to 2.00 PM Gujarati (First Language) (001) Marathi (First Language) (003) Urdu (First Language) Sindhi (First Language) (004) (005) Tamil (First Language) (007)





Gujarati (Second Language) (008) Hindi (Second Language) (009) Sanskrit (129) Persian (130) Arabic (131) Prakrit (132)



10.30 AM to 12.45 PM Computer Education (Theoretical) (331) 3.00 PM to 6.30 Physics (054)

