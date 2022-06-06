GSEB SSC Result 2022 Announced: Check Gujarat Board Class 10th Pass Percentage, Statistics Here

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Announced: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB class 10th result today in online mode. Gujarat Board Class 10th results have been declared online via the official website - gseb.org. To check the GSEB Board SSC result, students will have to use their six digit seat number in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students will be able to check and access their Gujarat 10th Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani took on Twitter to announce the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's class 10 result date. This year, a total of 9.27 lakhs students have appeared for the examination. The exam was held from 28th March and concluded on 9th April 2022.

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Statistics

As per the updates, last year the GSEB Class 10th exams were cancelled, however, results were announced based on internal assessment. 100% students were passed last year and a total of 857204 students registered for SSC exam. In 2020, a total of 480845 passed in the Gujarat Board class 10th and the pass percentage was recorded at 60.64%. In 2019, 822823 students appeared for SSC exam whereas 551023 qualified in the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 66.97%.

Years Registered Appeared Passed Pass % 2021 857204 Exam Cancelled 857204 100% 2020 804268 792942 480845 60.64% 2019 828944 822823 551023 66.97% 2018 795528 790240 533414 67.5% 2017 779623 775013 528870 68.24%

GSEB SSC Result - Toppers

Every year, Gujarat Board announces the names of the toppers after the formal declaration of the Gujarat Board SSC result. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org after the declaration of the GSEB SSC result. Here, they can check the previous year’s toppers list.

GSEB SSC Toppers 2019

Topper's name Marks Savani Hil Ishwarbhai 594 (99.00%) Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar 589 (98.16%) Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai 586 (97.66%)

What After the Announcement of GSEB SSC Result 2022?

After the declaration of Gujarat Board 10th result 2022, students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. Based on the marks obtained in Gujarat GSEB SSC board result 2022, students will be able to get admissions in class 11th. As per their interests, they can choose any stream such as Science, Commerce, and Humanities.

Also Read: GSEB SSC Result 2022 DECLARED LIVE: Check Gujarat Board Class 10 Result @gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here

