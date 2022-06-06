GSEB SSC Result 2022 Announced: Check Gujarat Board Class 10th Pass Percentage, Statistics Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    GSEB SSC Result 2022 has been announced today. Students can check the GSEB 10th result on the official website of the board - gseb.org. Check pass percentage and statistics details here. 

    Updated: Jun 6, 2022 08:21 IST
    GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022
    GSEB SSC Result 2022 Announced: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB class 10th result today in online mode. Gujarat Board Class 10th results have been declared online via the official website - gseb.org. To check the GSEB Board SSC result, students will have to use their six digit seat number in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students will be able to check and access their Gujarat 10th Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani took on Twitter to announce the  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's class 10 result date. This year, a total of 9.27 lakhs students have appeared for the examination. The exam was held from 28th March and concluded on 9th April 2022.

    GSEB SSC Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per the updates, last year the GSEB Class 10th exams were cancelled, however, results were announced based on internal assessment. 100% students were passed last year and a total of 857204 students registered for SSC exam. In 2020, a total of 480845 passed in the Gujarat Board class 10th and the pass percentage was recorded at 60.64%. In 2019, 822823 students appeared for SSC exam whereas 551023 qualified in the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 66.97%. 

     

    Years

    Registered

    Appeared

    Passed

    Pass %

    2021

    857204

    Exam Cancelled

    857204

    100%

    2020

    804268

    792942

    480845

    60.64%

    2019

    828944

    822823

    551023

    66.97%

    2018

    795528

    790240

    533414

    67.5%

    2017

    779623

    775013

    528870

    68.24%

    GSEB SSC Result - Toppers

    Every year, Gujarat Board announces the names of the toppers after the formal declaration of the Gujarat Board SSC result. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org after the declaration of the GSEB SSC result. Here, they can check the previous year’s toppers list.  

    GSEB SSC Toppers 2019

    Topper's name

    Marks

    Savani Hil Ishwarbhai

    594 (99.00%)

    Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar

    589 (98.16%)

    Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai

    586 (97.66%)

    What After the Announcement of GSEB SSC Result 2022? 

    After the declaration of Gujarat Board 10th result 2022, students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. Based on the marks obtained in Gujarat GSEB SSC board result 2022, students will be able to get admissions in class 11th. As per their interests, they can choose any stream such as Science, Commerce, and Humanities. 

