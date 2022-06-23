GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: Gujarat 10th Supply Exam Registration Begins, Apply by 30th June at sscpurakreg.gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary Education Board has commenced the application process for the GSEB SSC Supplementary Examinations 2022. The Gujarat Board Supplementary examinations are conducted for the students who failed in one or two subjects in GSEB SSC Examinations or were unable to appear for the exams.

Such students can apply for the supplementary examination on the official website - sscpurakreg.gseb.org. The GSEB Supplementary exams also known as Purak Pariksha 2022 registrations will be available online until June 30, 2022. Students can also complete the GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam Registrations through the link provided here.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exams 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Students and Schools are required to apply for the GSEB SSC Supplementary examinations and schools are required to enter their school index number and password to login and the students will be required to enter the Seat number and school index number in the login to complete the registrations.

How to apply for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exams 2022

Gujarat Board supplementary exam registration link is available on the purak pariksha official website. In order to apply for the supplementary exams students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link provided and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the GSEB SSC Supplementary application website - sscpurakreg.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GSEB SSC Supplementary Application link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the login lin

Step 4: Submit the examination details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the GSEB SSC supplementary application fee

Step 6: Download the application form for reference and click on submit

Gujarat Board announced the SSC examinations results on June 6, 2022. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.18%. Candidates can check the details of the supplementary examinations here.

