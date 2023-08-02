GSEB supplementary result 2023 marksheets, certificates to be distributed from Aug 4, check notice here

Gujarat GSEB Supplementary Marksheet 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued the marksheets for the GSEB supplementary exam for classes 10 and 12 today. The GSEB supplementary marksheets for science and general stream are available online at the official website gseb.org.

Also, it can be collected from the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) of all districts. The DEO has directed all the schools to distribute the GSEB supplementary mark sheets to the students from August 4, 2023.

Gujarat Supplementary 10th, 12th Marksheet 2023

As per the recently released notification, the principals of all the schools of class 10, 12 of the state will have to collect their school results which include marksheets, certificates and SR from the office of the District Education Officer as per the time and place decided by the DEO. The DEO has directed all the schools to distribute the mark sheets to the students from August 4, 2023.

GSEB supplementary result revaluation application dates 2023

Earlier, the Gujarat board announced the classes 10, 12 supplementary examination result revaluation application dates. Students who are unsatisfied with the supplementary results can apply online from August 4 (12 pm). The last date to fill out the revaluation application form is August 10.

Gujarat Board supplementary result 2023

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the class 10 supplementary result on July 28 and class 12 results on July 25. Candidates can apply online at the official website: gseb.org. Those who fail in one or two subjects in GSEB 10th and 12th result 2023 could apply for supplementary exams.

This year, as many as 1,80,158 students registered for the GSEB Class 10 compartment exam, of which 1,53,394 students appeared in the exam and 40,880 qualified. The overall state result of the July supplementary 2023 Class 10th supply exam is 26.65%.

