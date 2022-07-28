    Gujarat Board Exams 2023 From 14 March, GSHSEB Releases Academic Calendar For Classes 9 to 12

    Gujarat Board Exam Date 2023: Gujarat board has released the academic calendar 2022-23 for SSC, HSC classes 9th and 11th. The board exams for GSEB Class 10 and 12 will be conducted between 14th to 31st March 2023 while the school annual exams are scheduled from 10th to 21st April 2023. Check details here 

    Updated: Jul 28, 2022 18:00 IST
    Gujarat Board Exams 2023
    Gujarat Board Exams 2023

    Gujarat Board Exam Date 2023:  The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has released the academic calendar for classes 9th to 12th for session 2022-23. According to the calendar, the board will conduct the Gujarat SSC and HSC board exams 2023 from 14tn to 31st March 2023. The board will also conduct the GSHSEB Class 9th to 12th first exams from 10th October 2022 and prelim II exams from 27th January 2023. The school will be conducting classes for 241 days during the academic year. 

    Gujarat Board Exam Date 2023 for Classes 9th to 12th 

    Exam Details 

    Classes

    Exam Dates

    First exam

    Classes 9 to 12

    From 10th October 2022

    Prelim II exam

    Class 9 to 12

    From 27th January to 4th February 2023

    Internal exam

    Class 10, 12

    From 13th to 15th February 2023

    Practical exam

    Class 12 Science stream

    From 20th to 28th February 2023

    SSC/HSC Board exams

    Class 10, 12

    From 14th to 31st March 2023

    Annual exams

    Class 9, 11

    From 10th to 21st April 2023

    Gujarat Board Exam Syllabus 2023

    Gujarat board exam syllabus was reduced by 30 to 35 percent for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GSHSEB has also declared that the board will follow the old exam pattern which is the exam pattern before COVID times. The board from this academic session will be conducting the exams with the entire syllabus. 

    Also, the earlier examination pattern of 2019-20 would be in place in this academic session. The first term exam will cover the syllabus taught from June to September and the second one will cover the syllabus taught from June to January. The second term exam will cover 30% syllabus taught from June to September and 70% from October to January.

    Gujarat Schools to Remain Open for 241 Days

    This year, schools will be open for 241 days and the first term that started on 10th June will continue till 19th October 2022. The board will give Diwali holidays after the first term exams. The new academic year 2023-24 will begin from 5th June 2023. The second term will begin on 10th November and will continue till 30th April 2023.  

