Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now, Document Details

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will close the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Registration 2025 tomorrow, July 18, 2025. Students will need to visit the official website at medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview
Check the important details related to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
medadmgujarat.ncode.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
AYUSH
|
Registration last date
|
July 18, 2025
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS and BAMS
AYUSH
BUMS
BHMS
BYNS
Gujarat NEET UG 2025 DIRECT LINK Here
Also Read:
FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website
How to Apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online?
Students who are seeking admission via Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH course admission in Gujarat can follow the given steps:
- Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org
- On the homepage, click on 'Log-in for Undergraduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homoeopathy Admission' link
- In the purchase PIN window, enter your NEET UG 2025 Roll number, name, email address, mobile number
- Pay the online applicable fee of INR 11,000
- Visit the log in page
- Enter your details and fill the registration form
- Check your details thoroughly
- Submit the Gujarat NEET 2025 counselling form
- Download the form for future reference
Related Stories
Also Read:
DU Admission 2025: Delhi University Releases First CLAT Cut-off for 5-year Integrated law Courses
TN Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Release Soon SSLC, HSC Marks Memo
Documents Required for Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2025
Candidates must carry the following original document to their allotted exam centres:
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Birth certificate
- NEET UG 2025 scorecard
- Valid ID proof
- Disability certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Class 10 marksheet
- School leaving certificate
- Class 12 marksheet
It is advisable to carry the photocopies of the said documents as well for last minute use.
Also Read:
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: CEE Opens Result Submission Window Open Till July 21 at cee.kerala.gov.in
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Release Soon at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation