Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now, Document Details

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will close the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2025 tomorrow, July 18, 2025, on their official website at medadmgujarat.ncode.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 17, 2025, 19:30 IST
Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Ends on July 18, 2025.
Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Ends on July 18, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will close the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Registration 2025 tomorrow, July 18, 2025. Students will need to visit the official website at medadmgujarat.ncode.in

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview 

Check the important details related to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling

Board name 

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

medadmgujarat.ncode.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

AYUSH

Registration last date 

July 18, 2025

Courses 

MBBS 

BDS and BAMS

AYUSH

BUMS

BHMS

BYNS

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 DIRECT LINK Here

Also Read: 

FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website

How to Apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online? 

Students who are seeking admission via Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH course admission in Gujarat can follow the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org
  2. On the homepage, click on 'Log-in for Undergraduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homoeopathy Admission' link
  3. In the purchase PIN window, enter your NEET UG 2025 Roll number, name, email address, mobile number
  4. Pay the online applicable fee of INR 11,000
  5. Visit the log in page
  6. Enter your details and fill the registration form
  7. Check your details thoroughly 
  8. Submit the Gujarat NEET 2025 counselling form
  9. Download the form for future reference

Related Stories

Also Read:

DU Admission 2025: Delhi University Releases First CLAT Cut-off for 5-year Integrated law Courses

TN Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Release Soon SSLC, HSC Marks Memo 

Documents Required for Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2025

Candidates must carry the following original document to their allotted exam centres:

  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • Birth certificate
  • NEET UG 2025 scorecard
  • Valid ID proof
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • School leaving certificate
  • Class 12 marksheet

It is advisable to carry the photocopies of the said documents as well for last minute use.

Also Read:

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: CEE Opens Result Submission Window Open Till July 21 at cee.kerala.gov.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Release Soon at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News