Gujarat NEET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration From September 1

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced the Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 2 schedule. The counselling is being conducted for admission to first year undergraduate medical and dental courses in Gujarat. As per the schedule the Gujarat NEET round 2 registration 2026 will begin on September 1. Candidates can purchase the online PIN and complete registration through the official ACPUGMEC website. Candidates who did not register in round 1 can also participate in round 2 if they meet the required eligibility conditions. Scroll the article to know more details.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Dates

Candidates should complete each step within the given deadline. Missing any stage of the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 schedule may affect their participation in the counselling process.