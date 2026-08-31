Gujarat NEET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration From September 1
Gujarat Counselling 2026 round 2 registration dates have been announced. Registration starts from September 1, 2026. Check registration dates, fee and document verification schedule in this article below.
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced the Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 2 schedule. The counselling is being conducted for admission to first year undergraduate medical and dental courses in Gujarat. As per the schedule the Gujarat NEET round 2 registration 2026 will begin on September 1. Candidates can purchase the online PIN and complete registration through the official ACPUGMEC website. Candidates who did not register in round 1 can also participate in round 2 if they meet the required eligibility conditions. Scroll the article to know more details.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Dates
Candidates should complete each step within the given deadline. Missing any stage of the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 schedule may affect their participation in the counselling process.
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Admission Activity
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Start Date
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Last Date
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Online PIN Purchase
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September 1, 2026
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September 4, 2026
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Online Registration
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September 1, 2026
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September 4, 2026
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Document Verification and Submission of Photocopies
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September 2, 2026
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September 5, 2026
Gujarat NEET Round 2 Registration Fee and Document Verification
Candidates taking part in Gujarat NEET round 2 counselling 2026 will have to purchase an online PIN. The total amount payable is Rs 11, 000. This includes a non refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 10, 000.
After completing the Gujarat NEET round 2 registration 2026 candidates must book an appointment for document verification. They must submit self attested copies of the required documents at their selected Help Centre.Candidates can choose their preferred date and help Centre while printing the registration slip. They must report to the selected centre within the allotted time. Original documents and self attested photocopies must be carried for verification.
The Help centre will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays the centres will operate from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates should complete the verification process within the announced schedule.
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