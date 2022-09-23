Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Round 1 To Start From 25 September, Check Complete Schedule Here
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25th September in online mode. Candidates will be able to participate in the Gujarat NEET PG counselling round by registering at medadmgujarat.org. Check complete schedule here
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will commence the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for round 1 from 25th September 2022. Only those candidates who have qualified for the medical PG entrance exam can register online at - medadmgujarat.org.
The authority has also released the list of PwD candidates, who need to report to the Government Spine Institute, Government physiotherapy college, New Civil Hospital Campus on 26th September 2022 at 10:30 AM.
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates
Events
Dates
Gujarat NEET PG Round 1 Counselling
25th September to 4th October 2022
Last date of joining the allotted institute
8th October 2022
Gujarat NEET PG Round 2 counselling
15th to 26th October 2022
Last date of joining college
2nd November 2022
Gujarat NEET PG Mop up round
9th to 14th November 2022
Last date of joining
17th November 2022
Stray vacancy round
21st to 23rd November 2022
Last date of joining
25th November 2022
Commencement of classes
20th October 2022
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 Process
After the registration of Gujarat NEET PG counselling rounds, the ACPUGMEC will release the merit list with the names of all the registered candidates. Further, all the selected candidates will have to fill up their choices of courses and colleges and lock it before the deadline. The Gujarat NEET PG 2022 seat allotment will be done based on choices filled by the candidates, NEET PG rank, seats available and reservation criteria. Through Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2022, admission to 1285 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 668 Masters of Surgery (MS), and 280 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be done.
About Gujarat NEET PG Counselling
The Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) conducts the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for admission to government seats, management seats and NRI seats in MD, MS, Diploma and MDS courses in government and self-financed Medical and Dental colleges. Apart from that, the Gujarat NEET PG counselling is also held for admission in CPS diploma courses in Government District hospitals and self-financed and private Hospitals.
