Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Begin, Check Schedule Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the schedule for Gujarat NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling. According to the schedule released, the Gujarat NEET UG 2023 second round online choice-filling process has commenced today, August 23, 2023.

Candidates who are included in the merit list of ACPUGMEC, for admission to Government Seats, Management Seats, and NRI Seats of Medical and dental Undergraduate courses in Government, grant-in-aid, and Self-Financed Colleges for the academic year 2023-24 can visit the official website and complete the choice filling by August 27, 2023.

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 choice filling link is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also click on the link given below to complete the counselling choice-filling process.

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Choice filling - Click Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling - Schedule

Particulars Date 2nd Round Cchoice filling August 23 to 27, 2023 Display of choices filled by candidates August 27, 2023 Processing for seat allotment August 28 to 29, 2023

Step to Complete Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling Process

The link for candidates to complete the choice-filling process for the round 2 counselling is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling link

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: Visit the candidate registration/ login link

Step 5: Enter the login credentials

Step 6: Fill out the choices for the second round allotment

Step 7: Save the choices and click on the final submission

According to the given schedule, the processing for seat allotment will be conducted on August 28 and 29, 2023 following which the second round seat allotment result will be declared. Candidates can keep visiting the website for further details on the counselling process.

