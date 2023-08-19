Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins for Round 2; Check Details Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat has begun the NEET UG 2023 registrations for Round 2. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form on the official website: medadmgujarat.org. The last date to apply for counselling is August 21, 2023.

The online PIN purchasing window is open from August 19 to August 21 at 10 a.m. Candidates can submit photocopies of their documents to the support center for document verification on August 21 and 22.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: PINs for Online Medical College Admissions in State

PINs can be acquired online for online registration at medadmgujarat.org for a non-refundable Rs 1,000 and a refundable Rs 10,000 security deposit. After the online registration, the candidate must schedule a time in advance to submit self-attested photocopies of their documentation and have their documents verified. At the time of printing the registration slip, candidates can choose the day and location of the document verification by themselves.

Candidates who paid Rs 11,000 for an online PIN in Round 1 but haven't completed online registration, had their documents verified, or brought in photocopies of their paperwork after registering online don't need to do so again. Only document verification and submission of photocopies of the originals are required at the Help Center.

Candidates who wish to apply for local quota seats at the Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad or the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) in Surat. In addition to registering online, candidates must receive a certificate from the dean of the relevant institute stating that they are local students of Ahmedabad or Surat City. To do this, candidates must contact the relevant college.

