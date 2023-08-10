Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule revised for round 1, check choice filling dates

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has revised round 1 dates for the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. Candidates appearing for round 1 can fill in their choices by August 12 till 3 pm at medadmgujarat.org.

An official statement from the ACPUGMEC read, “ All the students are hereby informed that the process of Revised First Round Choice Filling for MBBS and BDS courses has been started by the Admission Committee. All the choices which were previously filled by all the students have been cancelled. So, all the students will have to compulsorily fill the choice again for the revised first round admission programme.”

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates have to fill in and lock choices for MBBS, and BDS courses again till the specified date for round 1. Candidates can check below the table to know the schedule:

Events Dates Gujarat NEET UG Round 1 choice filling August 9 to 12, 2023 (3 PM) (revised) Display of filled choices August 12, 2023 (revised) Gujarat NEET UG Seat allotment result round 1 Date revised (To be announced) Online payment of tuition fees To be announced Reporting & document submission at help centre To be announced Cancellation of admission To be announced Commencement of academic session To be announced

How to fill choices for Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023 round 1?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill in the choices for round 1 Gujarat NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Click on the Medical, dental, ayurvedic & homeopathy tab, on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the registration ID and password and click on choice details tab

Step 4: Click on available choices to view the list of available programme and college choices

Step 5: Click on fill choice option

Step 6: Filter choices based on the branch, institute type, and seat type and add choices for Gujarat MBBS/BDS counselling

Step 7: Rearrange choices based on preference

Step 8: Click on save choice option and lock choices tab

Step 9: Also, take a printout of the filled choices

