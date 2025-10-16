SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Today, Check Merit List PDF at medadmgujarat.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 16, 2025, 14:07 IST

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 merit list PDF will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can download the merit list PDF through the link on the official counselling website - medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Today
Key Points

  • Check the Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 merit list to be released today
  • Download the round 3 merit list PDF at medadmgujarat.org
  • The round 3 choice-filling link to open after the round 3 merit list

Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses will announce the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 merit list today, October 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the merit list PDF through the link on the official website. 

According to the notification issued by the counselling committee, the choice filling process will begin only after the Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 merit list is released. The last date for candidates to enter the choices for round 3 allotment is October 17, 2025

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 merit list for round 3 will be available as a PDF document. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the merit list.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List - Click Here (Available Here)

Steps to Check the Gujarat NEET U Round 3 Merit List

The Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 merit list will be released on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 merit list PDF link

Step 3: Download the merit list for further reference

Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling

After the third round counselling merit list is released, candidates can complete the choice filling process for the third round of counselling. When entering the choices, candidates are required to enter the choice of course and college in order of preference for allotment. Candidates are also advised to lock their choices before the final submission. 

Also Read: IOQM Result 2025 Out, Download Using Enrollment Number and DOB at ioqmexam.in

