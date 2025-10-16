Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Today, Check Merit List PDF at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses will announce the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 merit list today, October 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the merit list PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the notification issued by the counselling committee, the choice filling process will begin only after the Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 merit list is released. The last date for candidates to enter the choices for round 3 allotment is October 17, 2025

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 merit list for round 3 will be available as a PDF document. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the merit list.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List - Click Here (Available Here)