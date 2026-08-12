Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply for MBBS, BDS Admissions at medadmgujarat.org
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration last date is today, August 12. Check MBBS, BDS counselling dates, registration steps and document verification details.
The Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration will be closed today, August 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 and wish to apply and seek admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in Gujarat must complete their registration process within the given timeline. The counselling is being conducted by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC).
Candidates can complete the Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration through the official website, medadmgujarat.org. The online registration window was opened on July 31, 2026.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates should keep the following important dates in mind:
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Event
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Date
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Online PIN purchase begins
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July 31, 2026
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Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration begins
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July 31, 2026
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Last date for PIN purchase
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August 12, 2026
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Last date for online registration
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August 12, 2026
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Document verification and submission
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August 3 to August 13, 2026
NOTE: The last date for online registration and PIN purchase is August 12, while the document verification process will continue until August 13, 2026, according to the counselling schedule.
How to Register for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026
- Visit the official website: medadmgujarat.org
- Open the UG Admission section
- Purchase the required online PIN
- Use the PIN to access the registration form
- Enter the required personal, academic and NEET UG details
- Upload the required documents
- Complete the registration process and save the confirmation page for future reference
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Document Verification
Candidates who complete registration must also complete the document verification and submission process. The document verification window is scheduled to continue until August 13, 2026.
Candidates should keep their NEET UG documents and other required certificates ready and follow the instructions issued by ACPUGMEC regarding verification.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.