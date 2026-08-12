Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply for MBBS, BDS Admissions at medadmgujarat.org

The Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration will be closed today, August 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 and wish to apply and seek admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in Gujarat must complete their registration process within the given timeline. The counselling is being conducted by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC).

Candidates can complete the Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration through the official website, medadmgujarat.org. The online registration window was opened on July 31, 2026.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following important dates in mind: