Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Begins, Buy PIN and Apply Online
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration and PIN purchase have started. Check the last date, document verification schedule, application steps and official link here.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the Round 2 PIN purchase and online registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can now register online through the official counselling portal.
The Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Round 2 registration window opened on September 1 and will remain active until September 4, 2026. Candidates who complete the registration process must also appear for document verification at the designated Help Centre as per the prescribed schedule.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 2 PIN Purchase Begins
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September 1, 2026
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Round 2 Online Registration
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September 1 to 4, 2026
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Document Verification
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September 2 to 5, 2026
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Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Counselling Authority
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ACPUGMEC
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Official Website
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medadmgujarat.org
Gujarat NEET Round 2 Registration 2026: How to Apply
- Visit the official website
- Go to the UG Medical Admission section
- Click on Second Round Online PIN Purchase & Registration
- Purchase the online PIN by paying the applicable fee
- Use the PIN and required credentials to log in
- Enter personal, academic and NEET UG 2026 details
- Complete and submit the online registration form
- Select a Help Centre and book an appointment for document verification
- Download and print the registration details for future reference
Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Registration: Direct LINK
Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Document Verification
Online registration alone does not complete the Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 counselling process. Candidates must report to the designated Help Centre for document verification and submission of photocopies.
The document verification process is scheduled from September 2 to September 5, 2026. Candidates are required to carry their original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies.
Important Document Verification Rules
- Only original documents will be accepted for verification.
- DigiLocker documents will not be accepted.
- Colour photocopies or printouts cannot be used in place of the original documents.
- Candidates must carry one set of self-attested photocopies.
- Candidates who fail to produce the required original documents will not be allowed to proceed with verification.
Also Check: UP Board Exam 2027: Registration Dates Extended for Class 10, 12; Check Revised Schedule Here
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.