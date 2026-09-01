Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Begins, Buy PIN and Apply Online

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the Round 2 PIN purchase and online registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can now register online through the official counselling portal.

The Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Round 2 registration window opened on September 1 and will remain active until September 4, 2026. Candidates who complete the registration process must also appear for document verification at the designated Help Centre as per the prescribed schedule.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates