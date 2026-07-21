Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out, Choice Filling Closes Tomorrow
Gujarat PGCET 2026 round 1 mock allotment result is now available on the candidate login. Students allotted seats can make necessary changes to the choices entered before the final Round 1 allotment result is announced on July 24, 2026.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has issued the results of the mock round for the first round of counselling. Candidates who have applied for admission can visit the candidate login to check the mock allotment result.
As per the official notification issued, the Gujarat PGCET 2026 mock round and admission allotted in the mock round are only for choice-filling practice and not final (Actual), and choices available may change in actual rounds. Registered eligible candidates allotted seats in the mock round are required to fill their choices for Allotment of actual admission in round-1.
The link for students to enter the choices for the first round of counselling is available on the official website - gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can alter their choices for the final allotment round until July 22, 2026. The final allotment result for round 1 of seat allotment will be issued on July 24, 2026.
Gujarat PGCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Check Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment
As mentioned in the official notification, the Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 mock allotment result is available on the candidate login. Students can enter their login credentials to check their allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website for Gujarat PGCET 2026 counselling
Step 2: Click on the candidate login link
Step 3: Enter the credentials
Step 4: Click on the mock allotment link
Step 5: Check the individual allotment status
Step 6: Save the mock allotment for further reference
Gujarat PGCET 2026 Choice Filling and Revision
The mock allotment result gives candidates an idea of their chances of securing a seat at the college of their preference. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the mock allotment and wish to improve their chances for a better allotment must visit the official website and log in to revise their already entered choices. The choices entered will be considered for the final Round 1 allotment.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.