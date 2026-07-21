Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out, Choice Filling Closes Tomorrow

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has issued the results of the mock round for the first round of counselling. Candidates who have applied for admission can visit the candidate login to check the mock allotment result.

As per the official notification issued, the Gujarat PGCET 2026 mock round and admission allotted in the mock round are only for choice-filling practice and not final (Actual), and choices available may change in actual rounds. Registered eligible candidates allotted seats in the mock round are required to fill their choices for Allotment of actual admission in round-1.

The link for students to enter the choices for the first round of counselling is available on the official website - gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can alter their choices for the final allotment round until July 22, 2026. The final allotment result for round 1 of seat allotment will be issued on July 24, 2026.