Gujarat University LLB merit list 2023 out for round 2, get direct link to download here

Gujarat University LLB Merit List 2023: The Gujarat University has released the merit list of LLB admission 2023 for round 2. Candidates can check the merit list online on the official website: oas2023.guadmissions.in. They can download the Gujarat LLB merit list by entering their user Id and password on the admission portal.

The male candidates allotted colleges in the process will have to pay an ad hoc fee of Rs 500 while female students will have to pay Rs 200 to confirm their admission by August 12, 2023. They have to report to the allotted colleges between August 11 and 12, 2023.

How to check Gujarat University LLB 2023 merit list?

Those who have already paid the online fee during the first round of Gujarat University's three-year LLB admission process will not have to pay the fees. They can click on confirm admission by using their user Id and password and then take print out of the allotment letter. Candidates can check and download the Gujarat University merit list by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: oas2023.guadmissions.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login using user id and password

Step 3: The second round merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the offer letter for future reference

Documents required for Gujarat University LLB Admission 2023?

Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges between August 11 and 12, 2023. They will have to submit the original document, including an allotment letter, two passport-size photographs, a category certificate, Aadhaar card, and mark sheets of graduation degree, Class 10 and 12, and pay the remaining fees to complete the admission process.

Those belonging to other states will also have to present the provisional eligibility certificate in addition to other required documents. Those who fail to report to the allotted college or submit the required document will not be considered for further rounds and admission.

Also Read: CLAT 2024: Gandhinagar National Law University adds domicile reservation category, check notice pdf here